MachTen, Inc.: MachTen Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2026

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MachTen, Inc. (OTC: MACT) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

"The second quarter marked an important period of progress for MachTen and our operating companies," said Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer. "Our fiber construction capabilities continue to strengthen, we are making meaningful progress toward Enhanced A-CAM and ReConnect deployment commitments, and the recently announced agreement to acquire the Educational Access Network will significantly expand our broadband platform capabilities."

"We also formally entered an Operating Services Agreement with UP Fiber, Inc. following its acquisition of wireline assets from AT&T. The agreement is expected to generate service revenue for Michigan Broadband, create opportunities to reduce network transport costs, and expand the availability of bundled services across the region."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

($ thousands, unaudited) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Total Revenue $4,951 $4,215 Operating Profit $1,489 $1,274 Net Income $882 $640 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $2,523 $2,222

Revenue: $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 17.5% compared to $4.2 million in Q2 2025, driven by the previously disclosed increase in Enhanced A-CAM support. This improvement was partially offset by continued declines in legacy voice and copper-based broadband services.





$5.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 17.5% compared to $4.2 million in Q2 2025, driven by the previously disclosed increase in Enhanced A-CAM support. This improvement was partially offset by continued declines in legacy voice and copper-based broadband services. Operating Profit: $1.5 million in Q2 2026 vs. $1.3 million in Q2 2025, an improvement of 16.9%, as higher regulated revenue more than offset increased depreciation expense associated with continued fiber network investment.





$1.5 million in Q2 2026 vs. $1.3 million in Q2 2025, an improvement of 16.9%, as higher regulated revenue more than offset increased depreciation expense associated with continued fiber network investment. Net Income: $0.9 million for Q2 2026 vs. $0.6 million in Q2 2025, a 37.8% improvement year-over-year.





$0.9 million for Q2 2026 vs. $0.6 million in Q2 2025, a 37.8% improvement year-over-year. EBITDA: $2.5 million in Q2 2026 vs. $2.2 million in Q2 2025, an improvement of 13.5%, with an EBITDA margin of 51.0%. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."





First Half 2026 Financial Highlights (Six Months Ended June 30, 2026)

($ thousands, unaudited) H1 2026 H1 2025 Total Revenue $9,923 $8,353 Operating Profit $2,856 $2,418 Net Income $1,630 $1,234 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $5,040 $4,315

Revenue: $9.9 million for the first half of 2026, an increase of 18.8% compared to $8.4 million in the first half of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in Enhanced A-CAM support that took effect with payments beginning in February 2026, partially offset by continued declines in legacy voice and DSL services.





$9.9 million for the first half of 2026, an increase of 18.8% compared to $8.4 million in the first half of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in Enhanced A-CAM support that took effect with payments beginning in February 2026, partially offset by continued declines in legacy voice and DSL services. Operating Profit: $2.9 million for H1 2026 vs. $2.4 million in H1 2025, an improvement of 18.1%, reflecting higher revenue partially offset by increased depreciation and cost of revenue associated with the ongoing fiber network buildout.





$2.9 million for H1 2026 vs. $2.4 million in H1 2025, an improvement of 18.1%, reflecting higher revenue partially offset by increased depreciation and cost of revenue associated with the ongoing fiber network buildout. Net Income: $1.6 million for H1 2026 vs. $1.2 million in H1 2025, a 32% improvement year-over-year, as higher operating profit was partially offset by higher interest expense.





$1.6 million for H1 2026 vs. $1.2 million in H1 2025, a 32% improvement year-over-year, as higher operating profit was partially offset by higher interest expense. EBITDA: $5.0 million for H1 2026 vs. $4.3 million in H1 2025, an improvement of 16.8%, with an EBITDA margin of 50.8%. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."





Strategic & Operational Highlights



Fiber Network Expansion: The Michigan Broadband fiber construction team continued to develop fiber infrastructure, with a focus on ReConnect projects during the seasonally challenging second quarter. Through June 30, nearly 1,000 additional passings have been added to the more than 12,000 directly serviceable and 20% take rate.





The Michigan Broadband fiber construction team continued to develop fiber infrastructure, with a focus on ReConnect projects during the seasonally challenging second quarter. Through June 30, nearly 1,000 additional passings have been added to the more than 12,000 directly serviceable and 20% take rate. Enhanced A-CAM: Consistent with updated FCC guidance published in late 2025, the Enhanced A-CAM true-up resulted in an increase to Michigan Broadband's annual support to $12.3 million, up from $9.6 million previously. This support is expected to continue through 2038 and is a significant and stable contributor to cash flow.





Consistent with updated FCC guidance published in late 2025, the Enhanced A-CAM true-up resulted in an increase to Michigan Broadband's annual support to $12.3 million, up from $9.6 million previously. This support is expected to continue through 2038 and is a significant and stable contributor to cash flow. ReConnect (RC3) Grant Projects: We completed Phase 1 of the Grace Harbor project and 80% of the Watson project, with 75% of project costs reimbursable.





We completed Phase 1 of the Grace Harbor project and 80% of the Watson project, with 75% of project costs reimbursable. Operating Agreement with UP Fiber: UP Fiber's acquisition of AT&T's wireline assets closed on March 31, 2026. Michigan Broadband is now providing customer service, billing, sales, marketing, and administrative support to UP Fiber's footprint of more than 200,000 passings. Michigan Broadband also benefits from access to UP Fiber's network infrastructure, reducing reliance on third-party transport providers.





UP Fiber's acquisition of AT&T's wireline assets closed on March 31, 2026. Michigan Broadband is now providing customer service, billing, sales, marketing, and administrative support to UP Fiber's footprint of more than 200,000 passings. Michigan Broadband also benefits from access to UP Fiber's network infrastructure, reducing reliance on third-party transport providers. BEAD: Upper Peninsula Telephone Company was awarded $35.5 million in BEAD funding, with a grant agreement finalized subsequent to the end of the quarter. This project, in partnership with UP Fiber, will facilitate the construction of a hybrid fiber / 5G fixed wireless network serving approximately 4,500 BEAD-eligible locations, with UP Fiber expected to contribute additional capital to bring 100/20 service to communities that contain more than 300,000 residential and business passings.





Upper Peninsula Telephone Company was awarded $35.5 million in BEAD funding, with a grant agreement finalized subsequent to the end of the quarter. This project, in partnership with UP Fiber, will facilitate the construction of a hybrid fiber / 5G fixed wireless network serving approximately 4,500 BEAD-eligible locations, with UP Fiber expected to contribute additional capital to bring 100/20 service to communities that contain more than 300,000 residential and business passings. Educational Access Network Acquisition: Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Michigan Broadband announced an agreement to acquire substantially all assets of the Educational Access Network ("EAN") for $21 million. The EAN assets include licensed 2.5 GHz Educational Broadband Service spectrum covering portions of 41 counties, Nokia AirScale radio equipment across more than 70 tower sites, and licensed microwave facilities. The EAN currently generates approximately $2.5 million in annual revenue from 7,500 subscribers. Michigan Broadband intends to upgrade the network from 4G LTE to 5G and integrate it with its fiber platform, which now spans more than 2,500 miles across northern Michigan. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.





Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Michigan Broadband announced an agreement to acquire substantially all assets of the Educational Access Network ("EAN") for $21 million. The EAN assets include licensed 2.5 GHz Educational Broadband Service spectrum covering portions of 41 counties, Nokia AirScale radio equipment across more than 70 tower sites, and licensed microwave facilities. The EAN currently generates approximately $2.5 million in annual revenue from 7,500 subscribers. Michigan Broadband intends to upgrade the network from 4G LTE to 5G and integrate it with its fiber platform, which now spans more than 2,500 miles across northern Michigan. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Network Modernization: Michigan Broadband continued its multi-year project to modernize its voice, data, video, and wireless network infrastructure. These investments are expected to improve network capacity, reliability and redundancy across Michigan Broadband's service territory.





Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Balance Sheet Highlights ($ thousands) 6/30/2026 12/31/2025 Cash & Cash Equivalents $1,699 $1,827 Total Assets $47,371 $46,751 Long-Term Debt $18,810 $18,356 Total Shareholders' Equity $19,170 $17,540

Debt: MachTen had $18.8 million of gross debt outstanding as of June 30, 2026, including a term loan with the National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) and vehicle financing.





MachTen had $18.8 million of gross debt outstanding as of June 30, 2026, including a term loan with the National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) and vehicle financing. Shareholders' Equity: $19.2 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $17.5 million at December 31, 2025, reflecting $1.6 million of net income earned in the first half of 2026.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the telecommunications industry as it eliminates differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt, and fund capital expenditures.



We define EBITDA as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and ad valorem / state of Michigan property taxes. A reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented below.



EBITDA Reconciliation ($ thousands) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 1H 2026 1H 2025 Operating Profit $1,489 $1,275 $2,856 $2,420 Add: Depreciation and Amortization 890 837 1,892 1,725 Add: Property Tax 144 94 291 166 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 2,523 2,206 5,040 4,311

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Michigan Broadband Corporation Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC) Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Enterprises Ltd. MachTen's subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, automation, and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to filings posted at www.machteninc.com for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expected build activity, program milestones, projected passings, subscriber growth, capital investments, regulatory developments, and anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, changes in economic conditions, regulatory or legal developments, the availability and cost of labor and materials, program timing and eligibility, competitive dynamics, and other risks described in our public disclosures. MachTen undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands, except per share data) June 30 June 30 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 1,700 - 1,728 Accounts receivable 1,549 1,033 Materials and supplies 5,359 3,490 Other current assets 612 534 Current assets - 9,220 - 6,785 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,588 34,384 Right-of-use assets, net 373 544 Goodwill 100 100 Other noncurrent assets 92 92 Total assets - 47,373 - 41,905 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable - 1,490 - 1,424 Accrued liabilities 2,071 1,741 Current operating lease liability 115 60 Total current liabilities 3,677 3,226 Deferred income taxes 4,474 3,864 Long Term Debt (NCSC + Ford) 18,810 17,000 Preferred Stock 803 514 Long term operating lease liability 259 572 Other noncurrent liabilities 180 166 Total Long-Term Liabilities 24,526 22,116 Shareholders' equity Common Stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 10,774 10,530 Unearned Compensation (457 - (317 - Retained earnings 8,850 6,349 Total shareholders' equity 19,170 16,565 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 47,373 - 41,907 Basic shares outstanding 3,271 3,271

MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 3 Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating Revenue: Regulated Revenue - 3,899 - 3,176 Broadband 885 855 Video & Other 168 184 Total operating revenue 4,952 4,215 Operating Costs: Cost of revenue 1,974 1,454 General and administrative 595 645 Depreciation and accretion 890 841 Total costs 3,459 2,940 Operating income 1,493 1,275 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (271 - (222 - Investment income 6 11 Total non-operating income / (loss) (265 - (211 - Income before provision for income taxes 1,228 1,064 Provision for income taxes 342 423 Net income - 886 - 641 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic - 0.28 - 0.20 Diluted - 0.27 - 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,209 3,189 Diluted 3,272 3,272

Contact:

Dan Miller

Chief Executive Officer

(914) 921-5193