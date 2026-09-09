Bakkt, Inc.: Bakkt Expands Global Commercial Team as Growth Accelerates; Raises 2026 Total Transacting Volume Target to $3 Billion

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) ("Bakkt" or the "Company") today announced a significant expansion of its global commercial organization as the Company enters the next phase of scaling its global payments and digital asset infrastructure platform.

The expanded commercial team brings together senior executives with deep experience across institutional markets, payments, digital assets, cross-border commerce and enterprise technology. The team will be responsible for accelerating commercialization of Bakkt's existing product suite, broadening strategic distribution relationships and bringing new sector-specific solutions to market across priority geographies.

New additions to the commercial leadership team include:

Aman Ghose, Senior Vice President, Institutional Partnerships & Growth, who joins from Aquanow, where he served as Head of Partnerships and built its Middle East business from inception. Ghose brings more than a decade of experience across enterprise strategy, go-to-market and partnerships in North America, the Middle East and India.

who joins from Aquanow, where he served as Head of Partnerships and built its Middle East business from inception. Ghose brings more than a decade of experience across enterprise strategy, go-to-market and partnerships in North America, the Middle East and India. Mark Hiriart, Global Head of Markets, who brings more than 20 years of experience across institutional trading, sales and structuring in traditional and digital asset markets. He most recently served as Head of Sales at Zerocap, following senior roles at OSL Australia, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan across Australia, Hong Kong and London.

who brings more than 20 years of experience across institutional trading, sales and structuring in traditional and digital asset markets. He most recently served as Head of Sales at Zerocap, following senior roles at OSL Australia, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan across Australia, Hong Kong and London. Dean Salmon, Vice President, U.S. Sales, who joins from Circle, where he developed strategic relationships across the Americas, with experience spanning stablecoins, payments, digital assets and embedded financial infrastructure.





Bakkt's commercial organization will work directly with enterprises, financial institutions, trading businesses and distribution partners to deploy the Company's infrastructure across existing and new use cases. The Company expects to announce additional senior appointments to its commercial team in the coming weeks.

For commercial and partnership inquiries, customers and partners can visit bakkt.com/contact/

Bakkt Raises Full-Year 2026 Total Transacting Volume1 Target to $3 Billion

Alongside the commercial expansion, Bakkt is increasing its full-year 2026 Total Transacting Volume ("TTV") target from approximately $2.5 billion to approximately $3 billion, reflecting the Company's strengthened commercial organization, customer demand that has exceeded the Company's initial assumptions and a larger, more advanced pipeline. Importantly, several of Bakkt's largest commercial opportunities remain in the early stages of activation and are not yet contributing meaningful transaction volume to the platform.

Over the past year, Bakkt has focused on building the infrastructure, products and distribution capabilities required to support transactions across multiple markets and use cases. With that foundation increasingly in place, the Company is shifting its focus toward commercial execution, customer acquisition and transaction-volume growth.

Building the Next Layer of Growth for 2027

Bakkt is developing purpose-built product suites for industries characterized by large, recurring transaction flows, initially targeting commodity sectors including energy, metals and agriculture. These solutions combine Bakkt's capabilities across stablecoin payments, digital asset infrastructure, brokerage, settlement and global distribution. Several of these initiatives are approaching commercial launch or active customer deployment and represent an expansion of Bakkt's addressable market beyond the use cases driving transaction volume today.

While Bakkt is not providing financial or transaction-volume guidance for 2027 at this time, management believes successful commercialization of these products has the potential to materially increase the scale of transaction activity across the Bakkt platform in 2027 relative to 2026.

Management Commentary

"The commercial opportunity in front of Bakkt is expanding rapidly," said Daniel Ishag, Chief Commercial Officer of Bakkt. "We now expect approximately $3 billion of Total Transacting Volume in 2026, reflecting the commercial momentum we are seeing across the platform. At the same time, we continue to convert a growing pipeline of customers toward activation. We are building the global commercial organization required to convert that opportunity into sustained transaction volume, and we expect to announce additional senior appointments in the coming weeks."

"We built the rails to scale. We built the products to scale. Now we are building the commercial organization to sell at scale," said Akshay Naheta, Chief Executive Officer of Bakkt. "The transition from construction to commercial execution is underway, and we are still early. What comes next is not simply more volume through the products we have today. We are bringing Bakkt's infrastructure into industries with significantly larger recurring transaction flows. That has the potential to fundamentally change the scale of this platform in 2027 and beyond."

About Bakkt

Bakkt (NYSE: BKKT) is a regulated financial technology company building a financial operating system for the AI and token economy. Through Bakkt Markets, Bakkt Agent and Bakkt Global, the Company operates regulated infrastructure for trading, stablecoin settlement and cross-border payments; intelligence and distribution capabilities for financial products; and strategic access to differentiated assets and global markets. Bakkt serves financial institutions, fintechs and consumer brands seeking to deliver trusted financial services at scale.

For more information, visit: - https://www.bakkt.com/ ?| X | LinkedIn | Instagram

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Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative of such terms, and other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements in this release include, for example, statements regarding the Company's full-year 2026 Total Transacting Volume target; the composition and expected contribution of the Company's commercial organization; the development, timing and commercialization of sector-specific product suites and their potential contribution to transaction volumes in 2027; the Company's commercial pipeline; and the Company's business strategy and competitive positioning.

The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should one or more known or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow and manage growth profitably; the operation, reliability, market acceptance and regulatory environment for digital assets, stablecoin-based payment systems and digital settlement infrastructure; changes in the Company's business strategy; changes in the markets in which the Company competes or that the Company targets, including with respect to the Company's competitive landscape, technology evolution or changes in applicable laws or regulations; volatility and disruptions in the digital asset, digital payments and stablecoin markets; macroeconomic, geopolitical, business and competitive factors; the Company's ability to launch new services and products, including with expected commercial partners, or to profitably expand into new markets and services; the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies and initiatives to add new clients; the Company's ability to reach definitive agreements with expected commercial counterparties; the Company's failure to comply with extensive government regulations, oversight and licensure requirements; the uncertain and evolving regulatory regime governing blockchain technologies, stablecoins, digital payments and digital assets; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

1 TTV is an operating metric that represents the aggregate notional value of transactions processed through Bakkt's platforms during the period. TTV does not represent revenue, profitability, assets held by the Company, or cash flow. The updated target is a forward-looking statement and is subject to the risks and uncertainties described under "Forward-Looking Statements." It assumes that client integrations and activations currently underway progress through compliance and launch stages on the timelines management currently anticipates, that pipeline relationships convert to live volume in the second half of 2026, and that transaction levels on the platform remain consistent with recent experience. Actual results will depend on client implementation, partner and regulatory requirements, and market conditions, and may differ materially.