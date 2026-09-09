Century Lithium Corp.: Century Lithium Files Mine Plan Of Operations For Angel Island Lithium Project In Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Mine Plan of Operations ("PoO" or "Plan") and Nevada Reclamation Permit Application for the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Mine Project ("Angel Island" or the "Project") in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA. The PoO was submitted on September 3, 2026, to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office. The PoO is the proposed action for the Project and is the document upon which the BLM will base its environmental analyses under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"). It was prepared in accordance with BLM surface management regulations at 43 CFR Subpart 3809 and Nevada reclamation regulations at NAC 519A.

"The submission of the Mine Plan of Operations for Angel Island is a substantial milestone for Century Lithium," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "It defines the Project the BLM will analyze, starts the clock on the environmental review, and reflects multiple years of baseline data collection, engineering, and coordination with the agencies. With the PoO completed, our focus turns to supporting the BLM and the third-party NEPA contractor toward a final Project approval through a Record of Decision."

The PoO describes the mine, the processing plant, and the supporting infrastructure, and defines the process for reclamation of the land when mining is complete, and was submitted by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cypress Holdings (Nevada), Ltd., the operator of record for the Project.

The Angel Island Lithium Project

Angel Island is an advanced-stage, sedimentary lithium project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately six miles east of Silver Peak and 41 road-miles southwest of Tonopah. The Project Area covers 5,379 acres of BLM-administered public land held under federal mining claims. As described in the PoO, the proposed operation would result in approximately 2,364 acres of disturbance.

Key elements of the proposed operation, as set out in the PoO, include (see 2026FS):

Shallow Surface Mine. Lithium-bearing claystones allow mining in six pit phases with minimal overburden and low strip ratio. No drilling or blasting is anticipated; the ore will be ripped, loaded, and hauled to the processing facility.

Lithium-bearing claystones allow mining in six pit phases with minimal overburden and low strip ratio. No drilling or blasting is anticipated; the ore will be ripped, loaded, and hauled to the processing facility. Staged Growth. A two-phase development, with an initial production rate of approximately 8,300 tons per day ("tpd") for the first four years of operation, increasing to a maximum of up to 16,500 tpd in years five through 40.

A two-phase development, with an initial production rate of approximately 8,300 tons per day ("tpd") for the first four years of operation, increasing to a maximum of up to 16,500 tpd in years five through 40. On-site Processing to Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate. Processing by agitated tank leaching, solid/liquid separation, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"), and crystallization to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. The process circuit is closed-loop and designed to operate with recycled water.

Processing by agitated tank leaching, solid/liquid separation, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"), and crystallization to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. The process circuit is closed-loop and designed to operate with recycled water. Salt-based Reagents. A chlor-alkali plant will produce hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide, both required by the process circuit, with surplus sodium hydroxide to be sold into the open market. Sodium hydroxide is a product of the processing circuit and is not derived from material mined from the Project.

A chlor-alkali plant will produce hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide, both required by the process circuit, with surplus sodium hydroxide to be sold into the open market. Sodium hydroxide is a product of the processing circuit and is not derived from material mined from the Project. Support Facilities. I ncluded are two waste rock storage facilities, two low-grade ore stockpiles, a dry-stack tailings storage facility, heavy- and light-vehicle roads, and a warehouse, office, shop, and laboratory.

ncluded are two waste rock storage facilities, two low-grade ore stockpiles, a dry-stack tailings storage facility, heavy- and light-vehicle roads, and a warehouse, office, shop, and laboratory. Grid Power. 53 MW in Phase 1 and 106 MW in Phase 2 are to be supplied by a transmission-voltage connection, with the Company's preferred route tying into the new Esmeralda substation on the NV Energy Greenlink West corridor.

53 MW in Phase 1 and 106 MW in Phase 2 are to be supplied by a transmission-voltage connection, with the Company's preferred route tying into the new Esmeralda substation on the NV Energy Greenlink West corridor. Water Supply. Process make-up water is to be obtained under the Company's existing water rights from a well approximately 11 miles south of the Project and delivered to site via a buried 12-inch pipeline on BLM land, for which biological and cultural baseline surveys were completed.

Process make-up water is to be obtained under the Company's existing water rights from a well approximately 11 miles south of the Project and delivered to site via a buried 12-inch pipeline on BLM land, for which biological and cultural baseline surveys were completed. Workforce. A workforce of approximately 275 full-time personnel is anticipated during operations, with a temporary peak of approximately 450 during construction.

Next Steps and Permitting Schedule

Angel Island is a Transparency Project under the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program, with the BLM as lead agency. FAST-41 status provides coordinated federal oversight, publicly tracked milestones, and schedule transparency through the Permitting Dashboard for Federal Infrastructure Projects. The Permitting Dashboard currently shows an estimated completion date for environmental review and permitting of February 4, 2028. As with any federal schedule, the timetable may be adjusted as the review proceeds, and updates are posted on the Permitting Dashboard.

With the PoO submitted, the BLM will complete a 30-day regulatory review of the Plan for completeness and adequacy. Once the Plan is deemed complete, the third-party NEPA contractor will begin environmental analysis of the Project and will develop the Supplemental Information Report ("SIR") and the Supplemental Environmental Reports ("SERs") to support the NEPA document. Once the SIR and SERs are completed, the Administrative Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") can be prepared, after which the BLM is expected to publish a Notice of Intent in the Federal Register and initiate public scoping, ultimately leading to a Record of Decision ("ROD"). The anticipated sequence of milestones is summarized below.

Milestone Target Status / Notes PoO and Nevada Reclamation Permit Application submitted September 3, 2026 Completed BLM completeness review Q4 2026 In Progress Notice of Intent published in Federal Register initiating public scoping period Q2 2027 Estimated Additional baseline data collection Q2 2027 If required Notice of Availability for EIS, ROD, and PoO published in Federal Register Q1 2028 Anticipated

Note: Target dates are anticipated dates based on the schedule prepared for the Project by the Company, BLM, and the third-party contractor.

In parallel with the federal process, the Company continues to advance state and local permitting in Nevada and prepare the Water Pollution Control Permit application package, which includes detailed engineering of Project components and facilities. Ongoing metallurgical test work continues in support of the Angel Island flowsheet, including definition of supporting project infrastructure, including power and water delivery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by William Willoughby, PhD, PE, President and Chief Executive Officer of Century Lithium Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

All inferences to mining, processing and economics for Angel Island herein are from the Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, January 3, 2026 ("2026FS"), which is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.