MetaVia Inc.: MetaVia Announces Preclinical Findings Supporting Biological Rationale for DA-1726's Waist Circumference Reduction

Tissue Distribution Study Shows Highest Exposure in Adipose Tissue and Prolonged Retention Consistent with Once-Weekly Dosing Findings Provide Mechanistic Support for the Differentiated Profile of DA-1726

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced results from a preclinical tissue distribution study demonstrating that DA-1726-derived radioactivity is slowly absorbed and extensively distributed throughout the body following subcutaneous administration, with broad tissue distribution and the highest tissue exposure observed in adipose (fat) tissue.

Data from the study showed that tissue-to-plasma ratios increased over time, indicating prolonged retention of DA-1726-derived radioactivity in tissues relative to plasma. Consistent with this finding, the greatest exposure outside of the injection site occurred in abdominal, subcutaneous and brown fat, as well as the liver.

"We believe these findings provide important mechanistic support for the differentiated profile we continue to observe with DA-1726," stated Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetaVia. "In our previously reported Phase 1 study, patients receiving the 48 mg dose of DA-1726 achieved a mean reduction in waist circumference of 9.8 cm after only eight weeks of treatment (Day 54). We believe the preferential distribution of DA-1726-derived radioactivity to adipose tissue observed in this preclinical study provides an important biological rationale that is consistent with these encouraging clinical findings. In addition, the prolonged retention of DA-1726-derived radioactivity in tissues observed throughout the study may contribute to the sustained pharmacokinetic exposure of DA-1726 and may also help explain the excellent tolerability profile observed across our clinical studies, to date. Together, these findings further reinforce our confidence in the unique potential of DA-1726 as a next-generation obesity therapy. As patients in our ongoing 24-week dose-titration study continue to receive extended treatment at their highest achieved dose levels, we look forward to evaluating whether longer treatment can further enhance reductions in waist circumference, weight loss and other important cardiometabolic measures. We anticipate reporting 16-week topline data in the fourth quarter of this year, followed by 24-week topline results in the first quarter of 2027."

The preclinical study data also demonstrated prolonged retention of DA-1726-derived radioactivity in tissues through the final 144-hour assessment, consistent with the prolonged pharmacokinetic profile supporting once-weekly dosing of DA-1726. In addition, only minimal radioactivity was detected in the central nervous system, consistent with the limited brain penetration typically observed with peptide-based therapies.

About DA-1726

DA-1726 is a novel GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) that is to be administered once weekly subcutaneously. DA-1726 acts as a dual agonist of GLP-1 receptors (GLP1R) and glucagon receptors (GCGR), leading to weight loss through reduced appetite and increased energy expenditure. DA-1726 has a well understood mechanism and, in preclinical mouse models, resulted in improved weight loss compared to semaglutide (Wegovy®), a leading GLP-1 receptor agonist. Additionally, in preclinical mouse models, DA-1726 elicited similar weight reduction, while consuming more food, compared to tirzepatide (Zepbound®) and survodutide (a drug with the same MOA), while also preserving lean body mass and demonstrating improved lipid-lowering effects compared to survodutide. In the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, the 32 mg dose of DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist circumference reduction.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing vanoglipel (DA-1241) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide. In a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist reduction. Vanoglipel is a potential first-in-class drug candidate targeting G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119). In preclinical studies, vanoglipel demonstrated a positive metabolic effect on glucose and lipid control, and also proved differentiated hepatic benefits reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis regardless independent of metabolic improvement. In a Phase 2a clinical study, vanoglipel demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

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Contacts:

MetaVia

Marshall H. Woodworth

Chief Financial Officer

+1-857-299-1033

[email protected]

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

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SOURCE MetaVia Inc.