The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as of 11 September 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010272202 Name: Genmab Volume before change: 62,377,844 shares (DKK 62,377,844) Change: 28,011 shares (DKK 28,011) Volume after change: 62,405,855 shares (DKK 62,405,855) Subscription price: · 4,409 shares - DKK 1,334.50

· 1,464 shares - DKK 1,362.50

· 20,270 shares - DKK 1,615.00

· 1,868 shares - DKK 1,948.00 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: GMAB Orderbook ID: 11143

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66