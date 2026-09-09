The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as of 11 September 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010272202
|Name:
|Genmab
|Volume before change:
|62,377,844 shares (DKK 62,377,844)
|Change:
|28,011 shares (DKK 28,011)
|Volume after change:
|62,405,855 shares (DKK 62,405,855)
|Subscription price:
|· 4,409 shares - DKK 1,334.50
· 1,464 shares - DKK 1,362.50
· 20,270 shares - DKK 1,615.00
· 1,868 shares - DKK 1,948.00
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|GMAB
|Orderbook ID:
|11143
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