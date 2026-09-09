Thrive Advances NextGen Platform with Enhanced Security Architecture Powered by Elastic and Cato Networks

Platform investments strengthen Managed Detection and Response and Zero Trust access while simplifying cybersecurity for mid-market organizations

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced new investments in its NextGen platform through modernized security integrations from Elastic and Cato Networks. The enhancements strengthen the technology underpinning Thrive's managed security services, giving clients greater visibility, more intelligent threat detection, and modern Zero Trust access-all while reducing operational complexity.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and rapidly evolving IT environments, Gartner reports that nearly three-quarters of CISOs say their cybersecurity teams lack sufficient staffing. To help organizations keep pace with growing security demands, Thrive continues to invest in the technologies behind its managed services, enabling customers to benefit from enterprise-grade capabilities without the cost or complexity of building them internally. Rather than introducing standalone products, these enhancements represent Thrive's ongoing strategy of continually modernizing the platform that powers the client experience.

"Building a truly NextGen managed services platform requires us to continually evaluate every layer of the technology stack and invest where we can meaningfully improve the client experience," said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. "By bringing together best-of-breed technologies with the expertise we've built across thousands of client environments, we're delivering enterprise-grade capabilities in a way that's simpler to consume, easier to scale, and designed around better business outcomes."

Modernizing Managed Detection and Response

As part of this investment, Thrive has enhanced the technology foundation of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service with Elastic, strengthening how security data is collected, analyzed, and prioritized across customer environments.

The enhanced platform enables Thrive to:

Analyze a broader range of cloud, SaaS, endpoint, network, and on-premises security data, providing a more complete view of each customer's environment.

Apply AI and machine learning to identify emerging threats while reducing false positives, enabling faster, more accurate threat detection.

Scale to support growing customer environments and increasing volumes of security telemetry without sacrificing performance or visibility.



These enhancements help Thrive's 24×7 security experts focus on the activity that matters most, improving both the speed and accuracy of threat detection and response.

"Security is fundamentally a data problem, but for too long, legacy constraints have forced organizations to make risk-based decisions on budget, dropping critical data and leaving blind spots where adversaries hide," said Mike Nichols, general manager, Security at Elastic. "Elastic gives Thrive the high-speed foundation to ingest and analyze security data at scale without compromise, and apply transparent, 'show-your-work' AI to automate away the mundane analyst toil. By combining our open platform with Thrive's managed expertise, we keep a critical 'human on the loop' to cut through the noise, focus on actual adversarial behavior, and respond to threats at machine speed."

Advancing Secure Access with Zero Trust

Thrive is also introducing Cato Networks Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) technology into its managed security portfolio, helping organizations replace traditional VPNs with a modern approach to secure access built for today's distributed workforce technology into its managed security portfolio, helping organizations replace traditional VPNs with a modern approach to secure access built for today's distributed workforce.

Instead of relying on network-based access, Cato continuously validates user identity and context, enabling Thrive to provide secure, seamless access regardless of where employees work, while reducing the complexity associated with legacy remote access technologies.

Key benefits include:

Seamless application access from anywhere without relying on traditional VPN architecture.

Continuous identity validation and application-specific access controls to prevent unauthorized access and lateral movement.

Secure access for contractors and BYOD users without adding friction for IT or end users.

Reduced operational complexity through a cloud-native Zero Trust platform that simplifies ongoing management.

"Secure access needs to follow the user, not the network," said Addie Finch, vice president of channels, Americas at Cato Networks. "As security and networking continue to converge, organizations are looking for platforms that apply consistent, risk-based access policies across users, devices, and applications without increasing operational burden. Together with Thrive, we're helping customers simplify secure access with a Zero Trust approach designed for today's distributed environments."

These investments reflect Thrive's belief that organizations shouldn't have to choose between enterprise-grade security and operational simplicity. By continually modernizing the technologies behind its NextGen managed services platform, Thrive enables customers to benefit from the latest innovations without the complexity of managing them internally.

For more information about Thrive, visit https://thrivenextgen.com/

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive's team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

V2 Communications for Thrive

thrive@v2comms.com