Africa's solar panel manufacturing capacity is set to increase to quadruple this year, according to a new report from thinktank Ember. Ember's latest report, developed in collaboration with Africa Tech Futures Lab, says solar panel manufacturing output will quadruple as 2 GW of manufacturing plants in Egypt and around 500 MW in Tanzania come online. Panel manufacturing capacity across a further six countries - Morocco, South Africa, Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria and Kenya - is expected to reach around 1 GW. The report points out that data for assessing solar panel manufacturing capacity in Africa ...

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