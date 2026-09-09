From ESS News Chinese inverter and energy storage supplier Sungrow plans to procure battery cells from South Korea's Samsung SDI for use in its energy storage systems, primarily to support deliveries to the U.S. market, a person familiar with the matter told ESS News. The source confirmed that Sungrow and Samsung SDI are moving forward with the cooperation, but declined to disclose the expected procurement volume, contract value, supply schedule or other commercial terms. Sungrow and Samsung SDI did not respond to this publication's requests for comment by the time of writing. The confirmation ...

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