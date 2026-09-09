AULUMU Wins Yanko Design Best of IFA 2026, Showcases Award-Winning Tech Gear in Berlin

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AULUMU, a design brand focused on high-performance gear and modern technology accessories, concluded its showcase at IFA 2026 in Berlin, presenting new products across charging, mobile accessories, wearable gear, and urban carry.

Held Sept. 4-8, IFA 2026 gave AULUMU a global platform to demonstrate how its industrial design language extends across multiple categories while maintaining a focus on practical performance and everyday usability. On the first day of the show, Yanko Design visited the AULUMU booth and presented the brand with a "Best of IFA 2026" award, adding further recognition to its presence in Berlin.

Key products on display included the G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand, M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank, A18 smartphone case series, C05 Apple Watch band, and B01 and B02 functional bags. The presentation connected product design with everyday scenarios spanning work, travel, content creation, and urban mobility.

The A18 series was a key part of the showcase, reflecting AULUMU's continued focus on smartphone protection as a design-led category. The collection extends the brand's distinctive industrial and futuristic visual language into everyday phone use, with an emphasis on visual identity, tactile experience, and seamless integration into daily mobile routines. Positioned alongside AULUMU's stands, charging solutions, wearables, and carry gear, A18 also demonstrated how the brand is building a more coherent personal technology ecosystem around the smartphone.

The M10 features a 10,000mAh battery, up to 35W fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging, Apple Watch charging, and an integrated USB-C cable. In addition to receiving the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, the M10 also earned a Bronze Award in the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). The G05 was also recognized as an IDEA Finalist, further strengthening AULUMU's growing international design credentials.

IFA 2026 also highlighted AULUMU's expansion into lifestyle and urban carry. The B01 and B02 combine technical materials, mechanical-inspired detailing, and practical organization for commuting, travel, outdoor use, and modern city life.

AULUMU's 2026 award portfolio also includes Red Dot recognition for the G05 Air 5-in-1 MagSafe Stand and iF Design Award recognition for the Geometric Case for AirPods Pro and Mag Buckle Ultra-Thin Strap.

Founded in 2022, AULUMU has launched dozens of technology accessories, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and now serves users across more than 20 countries and regions.

For more information: aulumu.com | Instagram: @aulumu_official

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