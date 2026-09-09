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WKN: A3CPAL | ISIN: US37892C1062 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DR
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 15:25
0,761 Euro
+1,20 % +0,009
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHTLINE INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTLINE INTERACTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7870,82716:08
0,7870,82715:38
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Brightline Interactive Signs Memorandum of Understanding with George Mason University to Advance Brightline's SpatialCore Platform and Physical AI Research

MOU pairs Brightline's SpatialCore platform with Mason's research infrastructure, student talent, and alignment with their sponsor's AI mission needs and operational objectives.

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Brightline Interactive ("Brightline" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BTLN), today announced the entry into a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with George Mason University's (GMU) College of Engineering and Computing and its Global AI Innovation & Literacy Center. The partnership is poised to accelerate cutting-edge AI research and open new opportunities across the private sector and government.

The MOU marks another milestone in Brightline's strategy to scale SpatialCore, its open standards-based interoperability and operational-context platform built to give drones, robots and other intelligent machines a shared understanding of the physical world. It's the latest signal of Brightline's momentum since becoming a pureplay Physical AI company earlier this year.

The MOU brings together two organizations with complimentary capabilities between Brightline's fast-moving Physical AI platform and GMU's extensive federal research experience. GMU is Virginia's largest public research university and one of the region's leading sources of technology talent, with more than 40,000 students across its three campuses. As a top-tier R1 research institution, Mason has secured over $500M of research for the Department of War over the past nine years, including a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) that successfully transitioned to operational use.

Scaling technology, growing talent

At the center of the MOU is a shared commitment to align SpatialCore with the mission needs of new and existing sponsors; spanning applied research; workforce development; and technology innovation. Mason brings deep experience translating government and industry mission requirements into applied research and sponsored-project opportunities. Brightline, in turn, brings Mason a Physical AI platform to support physical AI research as well as projects positioning SpatialCore as a technical resource for Mason researchers and students coached by Brightline's subject-matter experts. Both organizations will work together to identify future sponsored research, technology development, and collaborative-project opportunities as they arise. This MOU is a starting point, not a single engagement.

"Partnerships are one of the two lines of effort behind our strategy, and that includes public institutions, not just industry," said Tyler Gates, Chief Executive Officer of Brightline. "We believe some of the most valuable partners we can have are research universities that bring real depth, talent, and mission understanding to the table. GMU is a strong example: a partner capable of helping us extend SpatialCore into new mission areas across government and commercial sectors, alongside the industry relationships we continue to build."

"GMU's extensive research experience with the Government is well documented," said Professor William Roeting of GMU's College of Engineering & Computing. "Pairing an R1 research university of Mason's experience with Brightline's innovative AI platform gives both organizations a unique capability to solve mission-critical problems for the Government and Industry as well as establishes an academic voice to the Physical AI ecosystem."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is building SpatialCore, an interoperability infrastructure platform for Physical AI. SpatialCore is designed to connect real-world data from sensors, autonomous systems, digital twins, geospatial environments and other sources into a shared, AI-ready understanding of the physical world. Brightline works across defense, government and commercial markets to enable people, AI and autonomous systems to operate more effectively together. For more information, visit www.brightlineinteractive.com.

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., George Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a one-billion-dollar comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. Learn more at gmu.edu.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Brightline Interactive's strategy, market position, product development, partnership activities, and business expansion plans. The words "aim," "believe," "poised," "will," "strategy," "opportunity" or the negative of these words or other similar terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon current plans and strategies of Brightline Interactive Inc. and reflect their current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to their business as of the date of this press release. Brightline Interactive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, market conditions, competitive developments, and the other risks detailed in Brightline Interactive's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Media Contact:
brightline@samsonpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
monica@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE: Brightline Interactive



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/brightline-interactive-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-geo-1218427

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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