VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Acquires First Revenue-Producing Class 8 Truck, Creates Foundation for FleetPath Deployment and Begins Documented Path Toward Reporting-Company Status

Lavish has acquired a 2020 Kenworth T680 Class 8 truck tractor and placed the vehicle under a 30-month equipment lease with Seven And Two LLC, a licensed interstate motor carrier, creating $60,000 in contracted lease payments and the Company's first recurring contracted income under current management. The vehicle will become the first Company-controlled deployment vehicle for FleetPath and is expected to be used in the platform's upcoming beta demonstration while operating in live interstate freight service. Management intends to use this operating milestone as the foundation for a documented four-step corporate path that includes submitting evidence of operations to OTC Markets Group in connection with the Company's existing Shell Risk designation, submitting the Company's completed Regulation A exit report, engaging a PCAOB-registered audit firm and, following the required preparation and audit process, pursuing registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) ("Lavish" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired a 2020 Kenworth T680 Class 8 truck tractor and entered into a 30-month equipment lease with Seven And Two LLC, a Nevada limited liability company and licensed interstate motor carrier operating under its own federal authority. The transaction represents the first revenue-producing commercial asset acquired by Lavish under its current management and establishes the Company's first recurring contracted income since the December 4, 2025, change of control. Under the lease agreement, Seven And Two is contracted to make payments totaling $60,000 over the 30-month term. The vehicle also creates the physical foundation for FleetPath's next stage of development.

FROM REBUILDING THE COMPANY TO BUILDING THE BUSINESS

Since the change of control, management has spent significant time rebuilding Lavish from the foundation up, including reviewing historical records, addressing inherited regulatory matters, reconstructing capitalization information and strengthening the Company's public disclosure record. That work was necessary, but management believes the Company has now reached a point where progress must increasingly be demonstrated through actual commercial activity. The acquisition of a Class 8 commercial vehicle, the execution of a lease with an independent licensed interstate carrier and the establishment of $60,000 in contracted lease payments give Lavish a tangible commercial asset, a signed operating relationship and contracted revenue. Just as importantly, the transaction connects that asset directly to FleetPath and gives the Company a practical foundation for moving the technology into a live trucking environment.

The transaction is structured as an equipment lease rather than a trucking operation conducted by Lavish. Seven And Two will maintain possession and operational control of the truck and operate it under its own interstate authority, drivers, insurance and regulatory responsibilities. Lavish will retain ownership of the equipment during the lease term and receive the contracted lease payments, while FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the Company's subsidiary, has the right to brand the vehicle in FleetPath livery and install, service, remove and reinstall telematics and related equipment at FleetPath's expense. This structure allows Lavish to own a commercial asset and generate contracted income without taking on the responsibilities of operating as a motor carrier, while providing FleetPath with access to a vehicle controlled by the Company.

PUTTING FLEETPATH ON THE ROAD

FleetPath was built to solve problems that trucking companies deal with every day, and management believes the next stage of development requires testing the platform in those same conditions. Seven And Two is FleetPath's first carrier pilot, and the newly acquired Kenworth is expected to become the first Company-controlled vehicle used in the FleetPath controlled beta. Under the lease arrangement, FleetPath will be able to brand the vehicle in FleetPath livery, install and service its technology and telematics equipment and use the truck as a dedicated platform for that beta. Because Seven And Two will operate the vehicle in live interstate freight service, FleetPath will have the opportunity to evaluate the platform as it performs in an actual carrier operation, on the Company's own schedule rather than a partner's, and use that experience to identify improvements before broader commercial deployment.

Management believes that flexibility is the point. A vehicle the Company controls can be tested, reconfigured and refined as many times as the work requires, and because the lease runs 30 months on a single unit, FleetPath will accumulate continuous operating data on one asset rather than fragments gathered across borrowed equipment. The truck will also travel interstate lanes in FleetPath branding, giving the platform a physical presence on the road as the beta progresses.

A CLEAR CORPORATE ROADMAP

Management intends to use the operating milestone created by this transaction as part of a broader corporate roadmap. The first objective is to document the Company's new commercial activity and submit supporting information to OTC Markets Group in connection with the Company's existing Shell Risk designation, including the acquisition, executed lease, vehicle title and planned FleetPath deployment. Lavish is not representing that OTC Markets will remove or modify the designation as a result of this transaction; the Company's objective is to establish a documented record of actual commercial activity and submit that information for consideration.

The Company has also completed its outstanding Form 1-Z exit report under Rule 257(a) relating to its Tier 1 Regulation A offering qualified May 31, 2022. The Form 1-Z is complete and ready for submission. Lavish applied for EDGAR filing credentials on September 8, 2026, and received its filing receipt. The Company intends to submit the completed Form 1-Z promptly upon receiving the required EDGAR filing access. Management's next objective is to engage a PCAOB-registered independent audit firm and begin the work necessary to prepare audited financial statements, which the Company does not currently have. Following the necessary preparation and audit process, management intends to pursue reporting-company status under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Each of these represents a separate milestone, and the Company intends to communicate its progress based on what has actually been completed.

The Company is not asserting that it has ceased to be a shell company. Whether an issuer meets the definition of a shell company is determined under applicable securities rules based on the Company's overall assets and operations and is not established by a single transaction or press release. Management's objective is to build the Company's operating record and provide the facts necessary for the appropriate market and regulatory processes to evaluate its status.

FROM THE FOUNDERS

"We have spent a tremendous amount of time rebuilding this Company, and I believe this transaction marks the point where we can begin turning that work into forward momentum. For me, the most important part is that we are no longer talking only about what we intend to build. We are beginning to put the pieces in place and execute. There is a lot more work ahead of us, but there is also a clear direction. We know what we are building with FleetPath, we know the corporate milestones in front of us, and we know that the only thing that ultimately matters is execution. I am proud of how far this team has come, and I believe what we are beginning to build now can be substantially bigger than where this Company has been."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder and Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"The next stage for FleetPath is about getting out of the development environment and into the real world. We have spent a great deal of time building the platform, and now we have an opportunity to learn from it in an actual trucking operation. That is exciting because real-world use is where you discover what the technology can really do and where you find the things that need to be better. We are going to take those lessons seriously and keep improving the platform. Our goal is to build something that trucking companies genuinely want to use because it makes their businesses better, not simply because the technology looks good in a demonstration."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder and Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

ABOUT FLEETPATH

FleetPath is an integrated operating platform designed to bring the freight lifecycle into one connected system, including load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, automated document processing, load tracking, billing and driver tools. Rather than functioning as a collection of disconnected trucking applications, FleetPath is designed around a single operational environment in which the data generated throughout a load moves with the freight lifecycle, connecting the people, decisions, documents, compliance requirements and financial processes involved in moving freight. Built by operators with experience running a multi-truck fleet, FleetPath is operational in development and is being prepared for its initial controlled beta. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

ABOUT LAVISH ENTERPRISES, INC.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building, acquiring and scaling businesses across three core verticals: infrastructure, entertainment and technology. FleetPath Technologies, Inc. represents the Company's inaugural technology operating subsidiary and is focused on developing an integrated operating platform for the U.S. trucking industry. Lavish maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets. The Company documents material developments through formal communications issued under OTCID:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected lease payments, the planned use of the vehicle by FleetPath, the Company's controlled beta, future technology deployment, the submission of operating information to OTC Markets Group, EDGAR filing access, submission of the Company's Form 1-Z, engagement of an independent audit firm, preparation of audited financial statements and the Company's intention to pursue reporting-company status under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect management's current plans and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive all expected lease payments, that FleetPath will successfully complete its beta or achieve commercial deployment, that OTC Markets will remove or modify the Company's Shell Risk designation, that the Company will obtain the capital necessary to complete its planned audit process, that an audit will be completed or that the Company will ultimately become a reporting company.

The Company is not representing that it is currently an SEC reporting company or that its Shell Risk designation has been removed or modified. Additional risks include the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern disclosed in its most recent Quarterly Report; the Company's historical lack of revenue and need for additional capital; unaudited financial statements; inherited regulatory and legal matters; concentration of current operating revenue in a single asset and single lessee; the creditworthiness and performance of the lessee; risks relating to the condition, operation, casualty, theft or loss of the vehicle; potential dilution associated with outstanding convertible obligations; the success of FleetPath's development and commercialization efforts; competition; changes in applicable regulations; and general economic and capital-market conditions.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Twitter: OfficialVXIT | SteffD415

Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

info@lavishenterprises.net

www.LavishEnterprises.net

# # #

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-acquires-first-revenue-producing-class-8-truc-1218466