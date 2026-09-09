Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. - (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Gus Patel as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2026, replacing Robert Landau.

Gus Patel is a finance executive, tax practitioner and licensed public accountant with more than 15 years of experience across public companies, private enterprises and professional services. His experience includes IFRS and ASPE reporting, continuous disclosure, audit and tax oversight, internal controls, treasury, budgeting, transaction advisory, and reporting to boards and audit committees.

About LevelJump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313607