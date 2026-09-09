COLE HAAN LAUNCHES "COMFORTABLE ANYWHERE" CAMPAIGN STARRING CHRISTIAN SLATER AND JENNY SLATE

Cole Haan's fall 2026 global campaign is about staying comfortable, confident and completely yourself-whatever the day throws your way.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan unveils Comfortable Anywhere, its fall 2026 global brand campaign starring Christian Slater and Jenny Slate.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/cole-haan/9375451-en-comfortable-anywhere-campaign-christian-slater-jenny-slate

Comfortable Anywhere builds on Cole Haan's longstanding belief that looking good and feeling good should never be a trade-off. Christian's understated cool and Jenny's expressive wit bring two unique personalities to the campaign.

"We wanted Comfortable Anywhere to feel real. Not perfectly planned or overly polished," said Krissie Millan, Chief Marketing Officer at Cole Haan. "Christian and Jenny bring a sense of humor to everyday moments that made them perfect for this campaign. They know how to keep things in perspective, which feels very Cole Haan."

Shot in a day-in-the-life format, the films find Christian preparing for the arrival of dinner guests while Jenny faces a looming deadline. Christian takes a decidedly relaxed approach to hosting-and making homemade pasta for the first time-while Jenny searches for inspiration everywhere but her desk. Through it all, Cole Haan provides the comfort to keep moving through whatever the day brings.

Christian and Jenny wear the GrandPrø FlexCraft sneaker throughout the campaign, bringing Cole Haan's FlexCraft technology to a sneaker for the first time. Originally developed for dress footwear, FlexCraft allows lightweight cushioning to take on the refined look of a traditional stacked-leather heel-bringing an element of classic shoemaking craft and polished comfort to a modern sneaker.

Additional fall hero styles include the ØriginalGrand SkyWeave Everarc worn by Christian-Cole Haan's first performance runner, engineered with SkyWeave technology and FeatherFeel cushioning-and the GrandPrø Runner 2.0 worn by Jenny, an ultra-lightweight sneaker designed for all-day wear.

The featured styles are part of a broader fall wardrobe of sneakers, loafers, boots, handbags and accessories-all designed with the same idea in mind: looking pulled together shouldn't come at the expense of feeling comfortable.

Comfortable Anywhere brings Cole Haan's Feel What's Possible philosophy to life: when you feel at ease with where you are, you're more open to what comes next. With its centennial approaching in 2028, Cole Haan is building on nearly a century of craft while continuing to look ahead.

Developed in partnership with brand transformation agency Invisible Dynamics, Comfortable Anywhere launches globally on September 9, 2026, across digital, out-of-home, colehaan.com and Cole Haan retail. The launch will be supported by paid social and a strategic influencer and creator program, bringing the campaign and fall product assortment to new and engaged audiences. Seasonal products will be available at colehaan.com, Cole Haan stores and select wholesale partners worldwide.

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in more than 100 countries worldwide. For nearly a century, Cole Haan has combined time-honored craft with modern innovation to create footwear and lifestyle accessories that bring style and comfort together in unexpected ways. Today, the brand continues to build on that legacy with a growing collection designed for modern life. To learn more, visit colehaan.com and follow @colehaan.

PRESS CONTACTS

Cole Haan

press@colehaan.com

Jennifer Bett Communications

colehaan@jbc-pr.com

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