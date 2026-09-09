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WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 15:47
1,825 Euro
-2,52 % -0,047
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8131,82016:12
1,8121,82416:13
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 14:48 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ZEEKR Shooting Brake Retains Global Sales Crown: August Deliveries Surpass 10,000 Again, Cumulative Total Exceeds 400,000

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR's shooting brake lineup has delivered another standout performance. Global deliveries in August once again surpassed 10,000 units, marking the third consecutive month of five-figure monthly deliveries. To date, cumulative global sales of ZEEKR shooting brakes have exceeded 400,000 units, capturing approximately 70% of the global shooting brake market and firmly securing the brand's position as the global sales leader in the segment.

According to the data, in the first half of 2026, the ZEEKR 007GT topped the shooting brake sales chart with 26,738 units delivered. Combined sales of ZEEKR's shooting brake models exceeded 42,000 units - far surpassing the combined total of all other brands in the segment. Meanwhile, ZEEKR shooting brakes have fully entered the European market and are steadily establishing a foothold in multiple international premium EV markets, demonstrating strong global competitiveness.

Amid an automotive market mired in homogenization and intense competition, ZEEKR shooting brakes stand out through original design that builds instant visual recognition, and through full-stack 900V high-voltage architecture and other technologies that create a formidable product moat. With its product philosophy of "shooting brake means all-around capability," ZEEKR is breaking the homogenization trap in the new energy vehicle market - while setting a new benchmark for success in the global premium EV segment.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeekr-shooting-brake-retains-global-sales-crown-august-deliveries-surpass-10-000-again-cumulative-total-exceeds-400-000--302873803.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.