CPG Life Fund I Retains Fast Moving Consumer Goods as Strategic Advisor

The $20 million operator-led consumer fund has named Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. as its CPG fund strategic advisor for deal sourcing, brand evaluation, commercialization, and portfolio operations.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / CPG Life Fund I, LP, a $20 million operator-led consumer packaged goods investment fund, today retained Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) as a strategic advisor to the fund. Under the agreement, FMCG will support the fund on deal sourcing, brand evaluation, commercialization strategy, operational scaling, and industry partnerships across the beverage, nutritional supplement, and beauty categories.

Key Highlights

On September 4, 2026, CPG Life Fund I, LP retained Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) as a strategic advisor to the fund.

CPG Life Fund I is a $20 million Delaware limited partnership investing in early-stage beverage, nutritional supplement, and beauty brands, open to accredited investors under SEC Rule 506(c).

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. operates as the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator, providing beverage formulation, manufacturing, nutritional supplement production, beauty product development, TikTok Live selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management.

Under the advisory agreement, FMCG will support the fund on deal sourcing, brand evaluation, commercialization strategy, operational scaling, and business development.

FMCG's incubated brand community includes Calmara Beverages, The Eye Drink, and Forza Bar, three brands that also appear in CPG Life Fund I's initial investment pipeline.

Sandro Piancone serves as Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. and as a General Partner of CPG Life Fund I, LP, making the engagement a related party arrangement.

Terms of the advisory engagement were not disclosed.

"Deal flow in this category is not a list problem, it is a relationship problem," said Alejandro Jiménez, Fund Manager of CPG Life Fund I. "FMCG has spent years working directly with the founders, formulators, and co-packers we need access to, and it has already incubated brands that sit in our pipeline. Retaining the firm as an advisor gives the fund a sourcing and diligence channel that would otherwise take years to build from scratch."

Details

CPG Life Fund I invests at the stage most institutional capital avoids, backing pre-revenue and early revenue consumer brands where the product and the founder are proven but the operating infrastructure is not yet built. The fund supplies that infrastructure directly through formulation, co-manufacturing and bottling, supply chain, Direct Store Delivery distribution, warehouse retail programs, TikTok Shop live selling, creative and AI powered marketing, and Latin America export.

The FMCG advisory relationship sits at the front of that process. Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. maintains one of the largest communities of consumer packaged goods founders and operators in the United States and runs an incubation program covering formulation, manufacturing, launch, and scaling. Under the agreement, the firm will provide the fund with guidance on market trends, brand evaluation, commercialization strategy, operational scaling, industry partnerships, and business development, and will assist in evaluating prospective investments and identifying growth paths for portfolio brands.

"We have spent years taking brands from formulation through co-packing and onto retail shelves, and the constraint is almost never the idea," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "It is capital that arrives at the wrong time and without operating support behind it. CPG Life Fund is structured to solve that specific problem, and our role is to bring the fund the founders, manufacturers, and retail relationships we already work with every day."

The two organizations already share brands. Calmara Beverages, The Eye Drink, and Fourza Bar are part of the FMCG incubated brand community and also appear in CPG Life Fund I's initial pipeline, which means the advisory relationship formalizes a working relationship that predates the agreement rather than creating one.

"The overlap is the point," Jiménez said. "We are not hiring an advisor to introduce us to a category we do not know. We are hiring the firm that has already done the formulation and co-packing work on brands we intend to back, because that history is worth more in diligence than any pitch deck."

Related Party Disclosure

Sandro Piancone serves as Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) and as a General Partner of CPG Life Fund I, LP. The advisory engagement between the two entities is a related party arrangement. Terms of the engagement, including compensation, were not disclosed.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CPG Life Fund Strategic Advisor Agreement

Q: What did CPG Life Fund I announce with Fast Moving Consumer Goods?

A: On September 4, 2026, CPG Life Fund I, LP retained Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) as a strategic advisor to the fund. FMCG will support the fund on deal sourcing, brand evaluation, commercialization strategy, operational scaling, and industry partnerships. Terms of the engagement were not disclosed.

Q: What does a CPG fund strategic advisor actually do?

A: In this agreement, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. provides CPG Life Fund I with guidance on market trends, brand evaluation, commercialization strategies, operational scaling, industry partnerships, and business development, and assists the fund in evaluating prospective investments and identifying growth paths for the brands it backs. The advisor does not make investment decisions for the fund.

Q: What is Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII)?

A: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. is a nationwide consumer packaged goods incubator headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and trades on the OTC market under the symbol GGII. The company provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management to founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors building CPG brands.

Q: What is CPG Life Fund I?

A: CPG Life Fund I, LP is a $20 million Delaware limited partnership and operator-led CPG fund investing in early-stage beverage, nutritional supplement, and beauty brands. The fund combines investment capital with an operating platform covering formulation, manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, AI-powered marketing, and TikTok live selling. It is open to accredited investors under SEC Rule 506(c).

Q: Are Fast Moving Consumer Goods and CPG Life Fund I related parties?

A: Yes. Sandro Piancone serves as Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. and as a General Partner of CPG Life Fund I, LP, so the advisory engagement is a related party arrangement. In addition, Calmara Beverages, The Eye Drink, and Fourza Bar are part of the FMCG incubated brand community and also appear in the fund's initial investment pipeline. Terms of the advisory engagement were not disclosed.

About CPG Life Fund I

CPG Life Fund I is a Delaware limited partnership and operator-led private equity fund investing in emerging and growth-stage consumer packaged goods brands, including beverages, nutritional supplements, and beauty products. The fund combines capital with an integrated operational platform covering formulation, manufacturing, supply chain management, distribution, AI-powered marketing, TikTok live selling, and retail sales. CPG Life Fund I invests in pre-revenue and early-revenue brands with committed founders, a solid online following, and direct-to-consumer traction, with a plan to scale and exit within five years. The fund is currently open for investment to accredited investors. For more information, visit www.cpglifefund.com.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII)

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. For more information, visit www.fmcgstock.com.

Accredited Investor Disclaimer

CPG Life Fund I, LP is offered solely to accredited investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Rule 506(c). This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, including any security of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. Any offer of interests in CPG Life Fund I, LP is made only through the fund's Private Placement Memorandum and related offering documents. Investing in private funds and in early-stage consumer brands involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. No return is promised or guaranteed.

Media Contact

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII)

media@fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

www.fmcgstock.com

CPG Life Fund I, LP

Media@CPGLifeFund.com

(619) 815-7116

www.cpglifefund.com

SOURCE: CPG Life Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/cpg-life-fund-i-retains-fast-moving-consumer-goods-otc-ggii-as-strategic-1217653