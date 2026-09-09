MCatalysis, Inc.: MCatalysis Closes $5M Seed Round to Produce Low-Carbon Fuel below Commodity Cost

LONDON and DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCatalysis, Inc. announces today the closing of its $5 million Seed funding round to commercialize its next-generation chemical process to convert domestic offgas, plastics, and biomass resources into energy-secure, drop-in fuels below commodity cost. The round was led by HL Energy Ventures (HLEV) and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), and is further supported by a recent $2.25 million award from UK Research and Innovation.

Conventional fuel refining and early synthetic alternatives require massive energy inputs, extreme temperatures, and complex, multi-stage facilities that elevate expenses. MCatalysis takes an entirely different path. Rather than relying on brute furnace heat, the company invented a unique suite of proprietary microwave-driven catalysts, smart materials that act like molecular scissors and glue, to produce high-quality, ready-to-use fuels compatible with existing infrastructure.

MCatalysis will use the proceeds to construct an industrial pilot facility at the Axel'One platform in Lyon, France, situated in Europe's premier chemical manufacturing hub, the Vallée de la Chimie. Locating in this industrial corridor enables the company to leverage established infrastructure and chemical engineering talent. R&D efforts will continue to be centered in London.

"Cost is everything; businesses cannot switch energy sources if alternatives carry a premium," said Michael D. Irwin, CEO of MCatalysis. "Our platform is engineered to make commercial fuel at costs required by today's market. By winning on economics first, clean adoption becomes an automatic decision."

"MCatalysis innovatively provides its initial solution at the core of already existing fuels infrastructure, allowing it to provide low carbon fuels at low cost and without requiring government subsidies," stated Victor Liu, of HL Energy Ventures. "We have been supporting MCatalysis since its very beginning, and will continue to support Michael and the MCatalysis team as they scale operations."

"Scalable transitions require superior unit economics," added George Todd, of OSE. "MCatalysis slashes fuel manufacturing costs, creating a compelling commercial model that delivers environmental sustainability as a natural result. We are delighted to support this breakthrough Oxford University research into global deployment."

About MCatalysis, Inc.

MCatalysis is a technology company that produces high-quality, drop-in fuels without petroleum extraction from unmonetized hydrocarbon feedstocks. Learn more at www.mcatalysis.com.

About HL Energy Ventures

HL Energy Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups addressing energy security, energy AI, and the energy transition. Learn more at www.hlenergyventures.com.

About Oxford Science Enterprises

Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) is an independent, billion-pound investment company and venture builder that finds, funds, and builds transformational science and technology companies emerging from Oxford's world-leading research. Learn more at www.oxfordscienceenterprises.com.

Media & Investor Contact

Media Relations: press@mcatalysis.com

press@mcatalysis.com Investor Inquiries:investors@mcatalysis.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcatalysis-closes-5m-seed-round-to-produce-low-carbon-fuel-below-commodity-cost-302873177.html