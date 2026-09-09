Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCatalysis, Inc.: MCatalysis Closes $5M Seed Round to Produce Low-Carbon Fuel below Commodity Cost

LONDON and DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCatalysis, Inc. announces today the closing of its $5 million Seed funding round to commercialize its next-generation chemical process to convert domestic offgas, plastics, and biomass resources into energy-secure, drop-in fuels below commodity cost. The round was led by HL Energy Ventures (HLEV) and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), and is further supported by a recent $2.25 million award from UK Research and Innovation.

Conventional fuel refining and early synthetic alternatives require massive energy inputs, extreme temperatures, and complex, multi-stage facilities that elevate expenses. MCatalysis takes an entirely different path. Rather than relying on brute furnace heat, the company invented a unique suite of proprietary microwave-driven catalysts, smart materials that act like molecular scissors and glue, to produce high-quality, ready-to-use fuels compatible with existing infrastructure.

MCatalysis will use the proceeds to construct an industrial pilot facility at the Axel'One platform in Lyon, France, situated in Europe's premier chemical manufacturing hub, the Vallée de la Chimie. Locating in this industrial corridor enables the company to leverage established infrastructure and chemical engineering talent. R&D efforts will continue to be centered in London.

"Cost is everything; businesses cannot switch energy sources if alternatives carry a premium," said Michael D. Irwin, CEO of MCatalysis. "Our platform is engineered to make commercial fuel at costs required by today's market. By winning on economics first, clean adoption becomes an automatic decision."

"MCatalysis innovatively provides its initial solution at the core of already existing fuels infrastructure, allowing it to provide low carbon fuels at low cost and without requiring government subsidies," stated Victor Liu, of HL Energy Ventures. "We have been supporting MCatalysis since its very beginning, and will continue to support Michael and the MCatalysis team as they scale operations."

"Scalable transitions require superior unit economics," added George Todd, of OSE. "MCatalysis slashes fuel manufacturing costs, creating a compelling commercial model that delivers environmental sustainability as a natural result. We are delighted to support this breakthrough Oxford University research into global deployment."

About MCatalysis, Inc.

MCatalysis is a technology company that produces high-quality, drop-in fuels without petroleum extraction from unmonetized hydrocarbon feedstocks. Learn more at www.mcatalysis.com.

About HL Energy Ventures

HL Energy Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups addressing energy security, energy AI, and the energy transition. Learn more at www.hlenergyventures.com.

About Oxford Science Enterprises

Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) is an independent, billion-pound investment company and venture builder that finds, funds, and builds transformational science and technology companies emerging from Oxford's world-leading research. Learn more at www.oxfordscienceenterprises.com.

Media & Investor Contact

  • Media Relations: press@mcatalysis.com
  • Investor Inquiries:investors@mcatalysis.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcatalysis-closes-5m-seed-round-to-produce-low-carbon-fuel-below-commodity-cost-302873177.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.