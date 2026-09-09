New York Stock Exchange: Moonwalk Biosciences Announces $70 Million Series B: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 9th
- Moonwalk Bio says recent funding will advance RNAi development.
- The startup says its treatments have demonstrated reductions in body weight and fat mass while preserving lean muscle mass.
- Moonwalk's lead development candidate is expected to enter first-in-human clinical studies in late 2027.
- CEO Dr. Alex Aravanis will join NYSE Live to discuss the path forward for treatments.
- Defense company Covenant opens a 105,000 square-foot factory in Texas.
- The company introduced Anthem, a heavy-payload, long-range weapon system.
- Covenant announced more than $250 million in funding across three rounds, with Andreesen Horowitz and Lightspeed among its backers.
- ICE Brent Crude tops $100 a barrel amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
- This marks the first time the benchmark has reached triple digits since July.
- The rise in oil prices comes ahead of a pair of inflation reading, which are set to come out later this week.
Opening Bell
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) brings together customers for a unique experience
Closing Bell
LabCorp (NYSE: LH) celebrates 35 years as a listed company
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