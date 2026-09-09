New York Stock Exchange: Moonwalk Biosciences Announces $70 Million Series B: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 9th

Moonwalk Bio says recent funding will advance RNAi development. The startup says its treatments have demonstrated reductions in body weight and fat mass while preserving lean muscle mass. Moonwalk's lead development candidate is expected to enter first-in-human clinical studies in late 2027. CEO Dr. Alex Aravanis will join NYSE Live to discuss the path forward for treatments.

Defense company Covenant opens a 105,000 square-foot factory in Texas. The company introduced Anthem, a heavy-payload, long-range weapon system. Covenant announced more than $250 million in funding across three rounds, with Andreesen Horowitz and Lightspeed among its backers.

ICE Brent Crude tops $100 a barrel amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. This marks the first time the benchmark has reached triple digits since July. The rise in oil prices comes ahead of a pair of inflation reading, which are set to come out later this week.



Opening Bell

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) brings together customers for a unique experience

Closing Bell

LabCorp (NYSE: LH) celebrates 35 years as a listed company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moonwalk-biosciences-announces-70-million-series-b-nyse-content-update-302873807.html