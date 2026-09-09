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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Moonwalk Biosciences Announces $70 Million Series B: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 9th

  • Moonwalk Bio says recent funding will advance RNAi development.
    • The startup says its treatments have demonstrated reductions in body weight and fat mass while preserving lean muscle mass.
    • Moonwalk's lead development candidate is expected to enter first-in-human clinical studies in late 2027.
    • CEO Dr. Alex Aravanis will join NYSE Live to discuss the path forward for treatments.
  • Defense company Covenant opens a 105,000 square-foot factory in Texas.
    • The company introduced Anthem, a heavy-payload, long-range weapon system.
    • Covenant announced more than $250 million in funding across three rounds, with Andreesen Horowitz and Lightspeed among its backers.
  • ICE Brent Crude tops $100 a barrel amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
    • This marks the first time the benchmark has reached triple digits since July.
    • The rise in oil prices comes ahead of a pair of inflation reading, which are set to come out later this week.

Opening Bell
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) brings together customers for a unique experience

Closing Bell
LabCorp (NYSE: LH) celebrates 35 years as a listed company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moonwalk-biosciences-announces-70-million-series-b-nyse-content-update-302873807.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.