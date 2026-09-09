Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis Launches AGI Ventures with an Initial $50 Million Commitment to Emerging Biotechnology Companies

New venture-development division pairs strategic investment with the scientific expertise and preclinical research infrastructure of Alpha Genesis

YEMASSEE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Alpha Genesis, Inc., a full-service preclinical contract research organization and the largest nonhuman primate research center in the United States, today announced the launch of AGI Ventures, a new strategic investment and venture-development division focused on emerging biotechnology companies. AGI Ventures launches with an initial $50 million commitment to support selected companies through a combination of research services and strategic investment.

AGI Ventures is designed for biotechnology companies whose next major milestone depends on generating compelling preclinical data. The program combines capital with scientific guidance, study design, preclinical execution, and development strategy, giving companies a path from a promising therapeutic concept to the data required for financing, partnering, and advancement toward the clinic.

Selected programs will have access to Alpha Genesis scientists and research infrastructure across both rodent and nonhuman primate models, with capabilities spanning early proof-of-concept, pharmacology, PK/PD, biomarker development, toxicology, and IND-enabling studies.

"The companies we want to work with do not necessarily need another CRO. They need a partner who can understand the science, identify the experiment that will meaningfully advance the program, and then execute it," said Xavier Westergaard, Ph.D., President of Alpha Genesis. "When we believe strongly in the science and the opportunity, we are prepared to invest alongside the company."

What AGI Ventures brings

Strategic investment structured to reduce the amount of cash companies need to reach important preclinical milestones.

Scientific guidance from experienced researchers who can help define the questions that matter most and the experiments needed to answer them.

Study design and execution through Alpha Genesis, translating development questions into rigorous preclinical studies.

Development strategy that sequences studies and milestones from proof-of-concept through IND-enabling development.

Fundraising and partnering support focused on generating the data packages needed for a company's next financing, licensing transaction, or strategic partnership.

Rodent through nonhuman primate development within a single research organization.

How it works

Companies begin by submitting a non-confidential overview of their technology, development program, and near-term objectives. Alpha Genesis scientists evaluate the underlying science and development opportunity and, for selected programs, work with the company to develop a preclinical plan covering model selection, study design, endpoints, and the data package required to reach the next major milestone.

AGI Ventures then develops an investment and research structure tailored to the program. Alpha Genesis conducts the agreed research, while AGI Ventures can remain involved as the company progresses into follow-on studies, financing and partnering discussions, and IND-enabling development.

Investment structures are determined on a company-by-company basis and may include reduced or deferred study fees, research credits, equity investments, warrants, milestone-based payments, or other negotiated arrangements.

AGI Ventures evaluates opportunities based on the strength of the underlying science, differentiation of the technology, development and commercial potential, quality of the team, intellectual property position, and the importance of the proposed preclinical work to the company's next value-creating milestone.

Emerging biotechnology companies can learn more and apply at alphagenesisinc.com/ventures.

About Alpha Genesis

Alpha Genesis, Inc. is a full-service preclinical contract research organization and the largest nonhuman primate colony in the United States, with more than 13,000 nonhuman primates across three facilities. AAALAC-accredited, USDA-licensed, and OLAW-assured, Alpha Genesis designs and executes integrated preclinical programs across rodent and nonhuman primate models, from pharmacology and PK/PD through toxicology, bioanalysis, and IND-enabling development. The company also supplies research nonhuman primates and biological products to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government researchers.

Alpha Genesis is headquartered in Yemassee, South Carolina. Learn more at alphagenesisinc.com.

About AGI Ventures

AGI Ventures is the strategic investment and venture-development division of Alpha Genesis. AGI Ventures partners with selected emerging biotechnology companies by combining strategic investment, scientific expertise, and access to Alpha Genesis preclinical research infrastructure. The division supports programs from early proof-of-concept through nonhuman primate studies and IND-enabling development.

Media Contact

Xavier Westergaard, Ph.D.

President

Alpha Genesis, Inc.

xwestergaard@alphagenesisinc.com

+1 (843) 589-5190

Participation in AGI Ventures is subject to scientific, commercial, and legal review and does not constitute a commitment by Alpha Genesis or AGI Ventures to provide financing or research services. Investment and research terms are negotiated separately for each selected company. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to purchase or sell securities.

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alpha-genesis-launches-agi-ventures-with-an-initial-50-million-commit-1218075