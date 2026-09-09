Fintech Meetup and Signal Week Join Forces to Connect the Future of Finance Across the US and Europe

The partnership will combine Fintech Meetup's meetings-led financial services marketplace with Signal Week's global digital assets community, launching in Las Vegas and Paris in 2027

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Fintech Meetup and Signal Week , formerly Paris Blockchain Week, are joining forces to create new ways for the people shaping fintech and digital assets to connect, collaborate and do business across the US and Europe.

Traditional finance and digital assets are converging fast. Stablecoins, tokenisation and blockchain infrastructure are moving from experimentation towards real-world financial services, while digital asset companies increasingly need access to the institutions and partners that can take those technologies into the mainstream.

Together, Fintech Meetup and Signal Week will create the meeting place for that convergence.

The partnership brings together two highly complementary strengths. Signal Week brings deep digital assets expertise, global brands, builders, investors and policymakers. Fintech Meetup brings the wider financial services ecosystem - particularly banks and other fintech buyers - and its unique, technology-enabled Meetings Program, designed to turn shared interests into valuable one-to-one connections and commercial relationships.

It also marks the first major milestone since Signal Week joined Hyve Group in 2026, bringing both brands under one roof. Connecting the two communities was one of the driving rationales behind the acquisition, and this collaboration puts that strategy into action.

The collaboration begins at Fintech Meetup in Las Vegas in February 2027 and in July 2027, the partnership continues in Paris.

First Stop: Las Vegas

The partnership will come to life at Fintech Meetup 2027, February 22-24 at The Venetian, Las Vegas, as the two organizations jointly launch Digital Assets Summit, powered by Signal Week: The Bridge Between TradFi and Digital Assets. An expanded digital assets experience within Fintech Meetup, the summit puts digital assets at the heart of the event.

The Las Vegas experience will spotlight what is actually being built, deployed and adopted across financial services: real infrastructure, real deployments and real partnerships. The programme will showcase the companies and financial institutions putting the technology into production - from stablecoins and tokenisation to blockchain infrastructure and on-chain markets - and use Fintech Meetup's Meetings Program to connect them with the institutions, customers and partners that can accelerate adoption.

Signal Week, formerly Paris Blockchain Week, will bring specialist expertise and an established global digital assets community, one that has welcomed leaders from institutions such as BlackRock, Société Générale, Circle and Ripple to past editions. Fintech Meetup will bring its broader fintech ecosystem, financial institution audience and meetings-driven model, with past attendees including Citi, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and Visa.

Together, the ambition is to be the most important meeting place for the people building, buying and adopting the next generation of financial infrastructure.

Louisa Hunter, President of Fintech Meetup, said:

"Traditional finance and digital assets are no longer separate conversations. Banks are exploring stablecoins, tokenisation and blockchain infrastructure, while the companies building that technology need access to the institutions that can take it into the mainstream. Bringing these communities together is timely and incredibly exciting. Signal brings deep expertise, credibility and relationships across digital assets; Fintech Meetup brings the wider financial services ecosystem and a meetings model designed to turn interest into action. Together, we will build the most important meeting place for the people building, buying and adopting the next generation of financial infrastructure."

Charlie Méraud, Co-Founder of Signal Week, said:

"Wall Street is going on-chain, and so is every major financial hub. Not just financial instruments, but payment rails and programmable currencies. After years of the two industries working in silos, building that bridge has been Signal Week's goal from the start. Partnering with Fintech Meetup puts our community in front of 650+ qualified hosted leaders through a world-class double opt-in meetings program, and that's the strongest step forward we could have taken."

Then: A Bigger European Marketplace

The next major chapter comes in July 2027, when Fintech Meetup Europe and Signal Week combine forces at Signal Week, July 6-7 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. Together, they will create a much broader meeting point for financial services, spanning banking, fintech, payments, digital assets and emerging financial infrastructure.

For the Fintech Meetup community, that means deeper access to one of the fastest-moving areas of financial services. For Signal Week's community, it means stronger connections into financial institutions and the wider fintech ecosystem, underpinned by Fintech Meetup's one-to-one Meetings Program.

Further details about the collaboration will be announced at the launch of Fintech Meetup Europe , October 6-8 in Lisbon.

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup brings together financial institutions, fintechs, startups, investors, retailers, merchants and technology providers to make the connections that move their businesses forward.

At the centre of the experience is its technology-enabled Meetings Program, which creates curated, double opt-in, one-to-one meetings based on what attendees want to achieve.

Alongside meetings, expert-led content and community experiences give attendees more ways to discover new ideas, find partners and build relationships across the fintech ecosystem.

About Signal Week

Signal Week, formerly Paris Blockchain Week, is Europe's institutional summit for digital assets, bringing together the leaders shaping digital assets and onchain infrastructure.

Its global community spans financial institutions, digital asset companies, investors, founders, policymakers and technology leaders, with more than 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries and 70% of attendees at C-suite level.

Signal Week joined Hyve Group in 2026, alongside RAISE Summit and MACHINA Summit. Together, the additions strengthen Hyve's growing portfolio across fintech and emerging technology, with RAISE, the world's leading AI summit and MACHINA focused on physical AI and robotics.

For media inquiries, please contact:

fintechmeetup@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Fintech Meetup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/fintech-meetup-and-signal-week-join-forces-to-connect-the-future-of-f-1218169