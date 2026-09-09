Heroes on the Water Partners with Texas State University to Launch Pilot Research Program Evaluating Benefits of Therapeutic Kayak Fishing

Pilot study sampling acute levels of salivary cortisol and testosterone among participants in nonprofit's therapeutic programs

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Heroes on the Water (HOW), a national nonprofit that helps veterans, active-duty military, emergency responders and their families reconnect, recover and build community through kayak fishing and the outdoors, today announced a new research partnership with Texas State University.

As part of the partnership, Texas State University will lead a study focused on measuring acute levels of salivary cortisol and testosterone associated with participation in HOW's therapeutic programs. The pilot study will run September through October 2026 at three HOW therapeutic programs: Temple VA in Temple, Texas; III Corps Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas; and Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

"This partnership marks an important step forward in our commitment to better understanding and validating the impact of our therapeutic programming," said Josh Stanwitz, Executive Director of Heroes on the Water.

Titled "Therapeutic Kayak Fishing and Acute Changes in Salivary Cortisol and Testosterone: A Pilot Study," it will collect saliva samples before participants get on the water and again approximately 20 minutes after they complete the experience. The goal is to better understand how participation in therapeutic kayak fishing may affect stress-related biomarkers in the short term.

Texas State University will oversee key components of the study, including IRB development and protocol adherence, participant eligibility and recruitment, consent and confidentiality, data collection and deidentification, analysis, and final study deliverables.

The principal investigator for the study is Dr. Shelby Sharpe of Texas State University.

"This research allows us to move beyond self-reported experiences and begin measuring how participants' bodies respond to time on the water. By analyzing salivary cortisol and testosterone, we can better understand the physiological effects of nature-based recreation on stress," said Sharpe. "This work has the potential to strengthen the scientific evidence supporting outdoor therapeutic interventions and demonstrate why experiences in nature should be considered an important part of a comprehensive approach to stress management and overall well-being."

This pilot study is the second phase of HOW's broader research initiative, building on the efforts established during phase one. The organization plans to share additional updates as the pilot progresses and share final results in 2027.

"Advancing this research has been a goal for Heroes on the Water for years, so seeing it continue from Phase 1 into this pilot study is an exciting milestone," said Joe Winston, Director of Therapeutic Programs at Heroes on the Water. "This progress wouldn't be possible without our partnership with Texas State University and the groundbreaking work they are doing in recreational therapy."

For more information about Heroes on the Water, click here.

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on the Water is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families heal and connect through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Through its programs, HOW provides participants with a supportive community and opportunities to improve well-being through time on the water.

About Texas State University

Texas State University is a public, student-centered, Emerging Research University located halfway between the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas. It ranks the largest public university in the Texas State University System and one of the 50 largest in the country. Texas State's more than 35,500 students choose from 96 bachelor's, 87 master's, and 12 doctoral degree programs offered through nine colleges. Texas State's Round Rock Campus, located just north of Austin, opened in 2005 and offers junior- and senior-level classes to complete bachelor's degrees in 8 programs; 11 graduate degrees and 8 post-baccalaureate certificate programs are also available to students.

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SOURCE: Heroes on the Water

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/heroes-on-the-water-partners-with-texas-state-university-to-launch-1218179