Robinson+Cole Supports Asia-U.S. Capital Markets and Cross-Border Growth as Gold Sponsor of Japan Go IPO Summit 2026

Firm reinforces commitment to capital formation, international business growth, and the Asia-U.S. business community through participation in premier industry event

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / As businesses increasingly pursue opportunities across international markets, Robinson+Cole continues to support cross-border transactions, capital formation, and strategic growth initiatives. Reflecting that commitment, the firm will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the Japan Go IPO Summit 2026, a premier gathering of business leaders, investors, and advisors focused on connecting Japanese companies with U.S. and global markets. Co-presented by MarcumAsia and Nasdaq, the summit brings together professionals from the legal, financial, accounting, and investor relations sectors to discuss access to capital, market opportunities, and emerging industry trends.

Through its multidisciplinary international platform, Robinson+Cole advises public and private companies, investors, underwriters, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs on a wide range of corporate, securities, regulatory, intellectual property, litigation, manufacturing, and business matters.

"The Japan Go IPO Summit provides a valuable opportunity to engage with companies, investors, and advisors who are driving innovation and growth across international markets," said Er (Arila) Zhou, co-leader of Robinson+Cole's Capital Markets + Securities group. "As organizations expand their reach across jurisdictions, they face increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and business considerations. We are pleased to support an event that fosters meaningful dialogue and collaboration among the professionals helping businesses navigate those challenges."

Robinson+Cole regularly advises clients on capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property protection, regulatory compliance, commercial disputes, and other strategic business matters. The firm works with companies that maintain significant operations in Asia and throughout the United States, helping them address opportunities and challenges across industries and markets.

The firm's participation in the Japan Go IPO Summit reflects its commitment to supporting the Asia-U.S. business and capital markets community. By bringing together organizations involved in capital formation, innovation, and international commerce, the summit serves as an important forum for sharing perspectives on the trends shaping the future of global business.

As a Gold Sponsor, Robinson+Cole looks forward to connecting with business leaders, investors, and fellow advisors at the event and contributing to conversations surrounding growth, market access, and cross-border opportunity.

About Robinson+Cole

Robinson+Cole is an Am Law 200 law firm established more than 180 years ago, with a deeply rooted culture of collaboration, civility, and inclusion. The firm has 275+ lawyers in 11 main offices throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Florida, and California, serving regional, national, and international clients, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.rc.com.

For more information, contact:

Jessica A.P. Altieri, Senior Communications Manager

Robinson+Cole | 860.541.2646, jaltieri@rc.com

SOURCE: Japan Go IPO Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/robinson-cole-supports-asia-u.s.-capital-markets-and-cross-border-growth-as-go-1218357