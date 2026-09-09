Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), Manufacturer of industry leading Westbury aluminum railing and other outdoor living building products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution network through a partnership with Bennett Supply Company. Headquartered in Cheswick, Pennsylvania, Bennett Supply has been a trusted distributor of building products to lumberyards, pro dealers and home centers in Northeast and Midwest markets since 1962.

Bennett Supply has achieved a long standing reputation for providing their customers with premium lumber and specialty building products backed by dependability and integrity. The markets serviced by Bennett Supply include select areas of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland. With state of the art distribution centers in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio, Bennett Supply is positioned to offer best in class customer service to its valued customer base.

In response to the new partnership with DSI, CEO Andy Bennett stated: "Bennett Supply Company is excited to announce a partnership with Digger Specialties Inc to distribute the Westbury Railing line. This partnership brings together two best in-class organizations in regard to products and services within the Railing category. With Bennett Supply's guiding principles of Trust-Care-Value, we look forward to maximizing this opportunity for our dealers and contractors in the marketplace."

DSI's Westbury aluminum railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable and Bella Cavo cable railings offer two distinct design options to meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda glass railing provides a sleek contemporary look that enables unobstructed views of outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, Sorrento and Montego railing styles feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, Westbury ScreenRail presents another functional alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury Aluminum ADA Handrail components are a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. In addition to railing products, DSI produces Westbury Aluminum Columns.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that: "DSI is pleased to expand distribution of Westbury Aluminum Products through our partnership with Bennett Supply. They are a first class distributor and we are excited to join with their organization. Bennett Supply has great leadership and Andy Bennett is an influential member of ABM. Their reputation for exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with DSI's mission to deliver innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions to the marketplace."





Westbury Bella Cavo

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Westbury Tuscany

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DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and deck lighting. As a privately held company, DSI's number one priority is providing premier service to our customers. Information about Westbury aluminum railing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com.

Bennett Supply is a premier wholesale distributor of building materials and has been serving the company's customers for 64 years. To learn more about Bennett Supply visit https://bennettsupply.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313362