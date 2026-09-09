Leading physician-researcher will help advance clinical strategy, protocols and research as the company continues to expand its national footprint.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - MD Hyperbaric, one of the fastest-growing hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) networks in the United States, announced the appointment of Amir Hadanny, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hadanny is a neurosurgeon and hyperbaric physician and one of the most published clinical researchers in hyperbaric medicine, with more than 80 peer-reviewed publications.

In this role, Dr. Hadanny will lead all clinical activity across MD Hyperbaric's network, including clinical protocols and standards of care, medical safety and compliance, oversight of the company's medical directors and its research and outcomes strategy. He will also serve as a leading external voice for the science of hyperbaric medicine.

Dr. Hadanny has spent more than a decade advancing the clinical science of HBOT, with research on its application to brain injury, recovery, neurological conditions and the biology of aging. His body of work forms part of the scientific foundation used by hyperbaric programs around the world.

"Amir is exactly the leader this moment calls for," said Chris Neal, Chief Executive Officer of MD Hyperbaric. "As we scale, our commitment is that every patient receives rigorous, research-backed care at a consistent standard. Amir will continue to help us set the bar for the entire industry."

"MD Hyperbaric has a rare combination of scale and clinical discipline," said Dr. Amir Hadanny. "The future of hyperbaric medicine is evidence-based and outcomes-driven, and this is the platform best equipped to bring credible, high-quality care to patients and providers everywhere. I'm thrilled to help lead that transformation."

Dr. Hadanny's appointment comes amid rapid expansion for MD Hyperbaric, which operates 20 clinics and is opening additional locations across the country this year.

For more information, visit www.mdhyperbaric.com.

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About MD Hyperbaric

MD Hyperbaric is a leading provider of medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), delivering safe, effective treatment through personalized protocols designed by clinical teams. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD Hyperbaric utilizes FDA-cleared, medical-grade hyperbaric chambers and evidence-based treatment approaches. With a growing network of clinics across the country, MD Hyperbaric is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and personalized protocols to support optimal recovery and overall well-being. Built on a disciplined, outcomes-driven operating model, MD Hyperbaric is focused on making credible, medical-grade hyperbaric medicine accessible to more patients and providers.

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