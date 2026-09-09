From ESS News A consortium led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has developed thicker battery electrodes that could increase cell-level energy density by 10% to 15% without adding weight. The researchers demonstrated the concept in lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and zinc-ion cells. They also manufactured lithium-ion pouch-cell prototypes. "The new cell architecture was developed with future mass production in mind: A potential electrode production line exhibits significantly lower process complexity compared to a state-of-the-art wet-coating system," Fraunhofer ...

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