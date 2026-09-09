Expert-maintained intelligence helps partners, strengthen their own proposition, deepen engagement and differentiate in an AI-enabled market

Compliance guidance is moving into the products and workflows HR teams use every day, but confidence in the information behind those experiences has not kept pace. Brightmine is enabling HR technology and service providers to bring its established, expert-maintained compliance and reward intelligence into the products and services their customers already use.

Brightmine research found that 90% of organizations rely on HRIS or payroll providers to track employment law developments or apply them to HR practices, yet only 9% of HR professionals believe free tools alone can fully meet their compliance needs. For HR technology and service providers, this creates both risk and opportunity.

"AI can make compliance information appear effortless, but plausibility is not the same as assurance. When employment decisions carry significant organizational consequences, HR teams need intelligence they can trust, delivered at the point where decisions are made," said Emily Mackenzie, AVP Market Planning Product at Brightmine.

"HR teams increasingly expect compliance guidance to be available in the systems they use every day. But access alone isn't enough they need confidence that the information is accurate, current and accountable. That is the gap Brightmine helps close by bringing trusted compliance intelligence into the flow of work."

Helping partners strengthen customer value and differentiation

Organizations rely on an increasingly complex mix of HR platforms and services, yet compliance information often remains fragmented. Embedding expert-backed guidance into products and services can help customers consolidate sources, reduce disruption and make better-informed decisions without leaving their established environment.

Partners can access Brightmine expert-authored and continuously maintained intelligence through the route that best fits their strategy, from licensed content and platform access to embedded AI guidance and structured regulatory data.

For partners, the value is strategic and practical: strengthen the customer proposition, keep users in their environment when compliance questions arise, enter adjacent markets faster, and avoid the cost and complexity of building a specialist legal and editorial operation from scratch.

Trusted expertise, built to withstand scrutiny

For more than 20 years, Brightmine formerly XpertHR has helped HR and reward professionals navigate complex employment law, compliance and reward challenges. Its specialist teams monitor regulatory change, interpret what matters for HR and translate it into practical intelligence. As part of LexisNexis and RELX, Brightmine combines expert judgment, rigorous quality assurance and global scale.

Brightmine legal and editorial specialists track developments across federal, state, local and international jurisdictions, separating material change from noise and continually reviewing guidance so it remains practical, relevant and ready for customer workflows.

More than 45 in-house specialists and over 100 external experts support coverage across more than 40 countries and territories, providing the jurisdictional reach partners need for customers with complex, multi-market workforces.

Employers benefit from fewer sources to reconcile, less time spent leaving established workflows to research complex requirements and greater confidence that decisions are grounded in current, expert-reviewed intelligence.

"The opportunity is not simply to add more content or another AI feature. It is to give customers authoritative compliance intelligence inside the products and services they already use," said Mackenzie. "Brightmine provides an established, expert-maintained foundation that can help partners deepen customer value, move faster and keep pace as compliance becomes part of the platform or service experience."

Visit our Partner Page for more information.

About Brightmine

With more than 10,000 customers, Brightmine is a leading, global provider of people data, analytics and insight empowering HR leaders to deliver brighter business outcomes. For more than two decades, Brightmine (formerly XpertHR) has helped HR leaders confidently navigate the evolving world of work. Through a unique combination of critical people data, AI-enabled technology and trusted HR expertise, the Brightmine product suite transforms how organisations use data, analytics and insight to reduce risk, improve talent strategies and increase HR impact.

Brightmine is a part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a RELX (NYSE: RELX) business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries, has offices in about 40 countries and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909227308/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Clare Moore

Communications Manager

clare.moore@brightmine.com