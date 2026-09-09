Industrial software executive to lead global product strategy and accelerate AI innovation

AMCS, a leading technology provider for the waste and recycling industry, today announced the appointment of Richard Humphrey as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Based in Boston, Humphrey will lead the company's global product organisation.

Humphrey brings more than 25 years of experience developing software for construction and other complex industrial environments. He joins AMCS as the company deepens its focus on waste and recycling and expands the role of AI across its platform.

Most recently, Humphrey served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Contruent, where he led product strategy for a construction cost-management platform used on major capital programmes. He previously held vice president roles at Bentley Systems and B2W Software. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Autodesk, where he led its Civil Design and Construction software business as Senior Director.

"Richard understands what it takes to build software for industries where the work is extremely complex and the stakes are high," said Eric Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of AMCS. "That experience is directly relevant to our customers. He brings product judgement and a strong understanding of how technology can improve day-to-day operations. He joins us at an important point in the development of our platform, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

As CPTO, Humphrey will set AMCS's product strategy and lead its execution. Working closely with engineering, commercial and customer teams, he will focus the product portfolio on the operational needs of waste and recycling companies and ensure that product decisions reflect what customers experience in the field.

"Waste and recycling businesses operate continuously, often under demanding conditions," said Humphrey. "Their software needs to meet that reality. AMCS has spent more than 20 years building knowledge of how these businesses work, and that provides a strong foundation for the next stage of product innovation."

Humphrey will build on AMCS's existing AI capabilities, including Vision AI, which uses vehicle-mounted cameras to detect overfill and contamination during collections. Events are automatically recorded in the AMCS Platform with photographic evidence, helping operators recover chargeable events without adding manual work for drivers. His focus will be on extending this practical use of AI across the product portfolio.

"There's a huge opportunity for us to make AI useful in the course of everyday work," Humphrey said. "That means connecting it directly to operational decisions and measuring whether it delivers a better result. I'm looking forward to helping our customers and the AMCS team turn that opportunity into dependable products."

About AMCS

AMCS provides purpose-built automation for the circular economy, helping businesses across the waste, recycling and transportation industries operate more effectively while improving their environmental performance. Its software is informed by decades of sector experience and the day-to-day realities of customers' operations. Headquartered in Ireland, AMCS operates globally through offices in Europe, the United States and Australia. Its more than 1,300 team members serve over 5,000 customers worldwide.

Learn more at www.amcsgroup.com.

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Contacts:

Rachael Cassidy

AMCS Group

rachael.cassidy@amcsgroup.com

415-726-8851