IBM executive joins as SAP security becomes a boardroom priority for autonomous enterprises

SecurityBridge, the fully integrated SAP-native cybersecurity platform, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tom Janoshalmi as chairman of the board.

Janoshalmi, who is Global Managing Partner at IBM Consulting and previously served as EY Global Consulting SAP Leader, brings extensive experience in enterprise transformation, global markets and the SAP ecosystem. At SAP, he held several global executive roles, that included the industry's largest cloud transformation, and services and support business redesign. Janoshalmi's extensive channel background will fortify SecurityBridge's position as a strong channel and alliances vendor.

Backed by mid-cap investor BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital, SecurityBridge is entering its next phase of international expansion. To help ensure that growth, Janoshalmi will work with SecurityBridge CEO Jesper Zerlang and the executive team to guide strategy, strengthen global partnerships and advance the company's ambition to lead the SAP cybersecurity market.

"SAP runs the processes businesses cannot afford to lose control of," said Jesper Zerlang, CEO of SecurityBridge. "As AI agents and non-human identities take on more responsibility, securing those environments becomes a boardroom imperative. Tom brings the strategic perspective and SAP ecosystem experience to help us scale our impact worldwide."

For the autonomous enterprise, the challenge extends beyond protecting human users to comprehensive organizational governance. SecurityBridge brings vulnerability management, threat detection, code security and identity protection of SAP applications, giving security and SAP teams a shared foundation for mitigating these risks.

"The autonomous enterprise needs trust at its core," said Tom Janoshalmi, incoming chairman of SecurityBridge. "SecurityBridge combines deep SAP expertise with an integrated platform and clear global ambition. I look forward to working with Jesper and the team to help enterprises move forward with confidence as their business becomes more connected and autonomous."

About SecurityBridge

SecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform. Trusted by organizations worldwide to safeguard their most critical business systems, the platform integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, empowering organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. With a proven track record, strong customer satisfaction, and over 8,000 SAP systems protected globally, SecurityBridge stands out for its ability to deliver an accurate 360° view of SAP security posture, ease of use, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing.

About BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital

BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital ("BU") is a leading investment firm with offices Zug, Munich, Amsterdam, Milan and London. With more than €7 billion in assets under management, BU is the largest mid-cap investor headquartered in the DACH region. The funds advised by BU focus on investments in mid-sized companies across the DACH region and neighboring economies. With the mission to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses, BU seeks to partner with market leaders and "hidden champions" with strong management teams and breakout potential. Since its founding in 2015, the funds advised by BU have invested in more than 180 companies, thereby creating over 11,000 jobs for a total of nearly 32,000 employees. As a strategic partner, BU helps entrepreneurs and families develop, internationalize and digitize their businesses, while generating sustainable value on a responsible basis with the next generation in mind.

For more information, please visit www.bu-partners.ch/

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PRforSecurityBridge@Bospar.com