Beroe Inc.: Beroe Enhances Inflation Watch to Transform Enterprise Cost Intelligence and Inflation Risk Management

Inflation Watch gives procurement teams real-time visibility into multi-tier inflation exposure, supplier cost drivers, and future cost scenarios

New AI-powered capabilities enable procurement teams to create cost structures for any category instantly

Siemens Energy increased spend under management from $500M to $1.5B without additional headcount and identified more than $1M in savings in one quarter within a single raw material category

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, has announced enhancements to its Inflation Watch platform, which combines AI-powered cost intelligence, inflation forecasting, scenario modeling, and supplier cost analysis, with Beroe experts' insights to help procurement leaders understand how market changes impact specific categories and contracts. This allows customers to proactively address inflation volatility, improve budgeting and cost forecasting, and strengthen supplier negotiations.

Organizations operating across global supply chains continue to face exposure to trade policy shifts, geopolitical instability, raw material volatility, labor pressures, and energy price fluctuations. Traditional inflation measurement tools, such as macro-level consumer or producer inflation indices (CPI/PPI), are generic and ultimately fail to assist buyers when negotiating specific, complex supplier contracts.

How Inflation Watch helps procurement move beyond traditional inflation tracking

Developed in partnership with Siemens Energy, Inflation Watch now gives procurement teams across a range of industries a more precise understanding of what is driving cost changes and where action is required. The platform leverages Beroe's extensive Decision-Grade Intelligence, including 22,000+ cost drivers and 7,800+ cost structures, to help organizations:

Forecast the impact of inflation on future budgets and category spend

Identify raw materials, labor, energy, and logistics factors driving supplier cost changes

Model different cost scenarios to evaluate potential outcomes

Support supplier negotiations with transparent, data-backed insights

Align procurement, finance, cost engineering, and sales around a shared view of cost drivers

Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO, Beroe, said: "Procurement teams can no longer rely on broad inflation indicators to make decisions that impact complex global supply chains. The future of procurement requires intelligence that connects market movements directly to an organization's own categories, suppliers, and cost structures. Inflation Watch represents that shift, moving enterprises to a proactive inflation stance, modeling what's next, and acting with confidence."

New AI-powered capabilities enable procurement teams to build a complete cost structure for any category - including niche or long-tail ones - in a fraction of the time it previously took, streamlining onboarding and making it easier to scale across categories. The AI breaks a product down into its underlying cost components, then recommends the cost drivers behind each one and how much weight they should carry. It matches those drivers to the most relevant indices in Beroe's market library - using close proxies or regional trade patterns where no exact match exists. Every recommendation comes with a confidence score and the reasoning behind it. Users remain in full control to edit and adapt every recommendation but start from a far stronger baseline - making it easier to judge whether a supplier's price increase is justified and where there is room to negotiate or reduce costs.

Newly added quantity-based cost structures enable modeling of product costs by combining exact quantities and units with the respective market price of each cost component, giving teams the flexibility to create more precise, absolute cost views.

Inflation Watch's value extends beyond procurement to teams including cost and value engineering, with enhanced business reporting that adapts to different users and business cases across the organization. Multiple reporting templates tailor outputs to different stakeholder needs, helping teams proactively manage inflation exposure, identify categories for renegotiation or sourcing action, and make faster, data-backed decisions.

Delivering measurable procurement impact at Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy has used Inflation Watch to improve cost visibility, streamline procurement processes, and support more strategic decision-making across its global organization.

Through the platform, Siemens Energy has:

Increased spend under management from $500 million to $1.5 billion without additional headcount

Reduced contract review processes from more than 30 hours to under 10 minutes

Identified more than $1 million in savings opportunities in one quarter within a single raw material category

Enabled more than 500 daily users across the organization

Improved forecast accuracy and reduced pricing surprises

Adrian Vicol, Data Strategy Lead, Siemens Energy Procurement Center of Excellence, said: "When we first introduced Inflation Watch within Siemens Energy Procurement, our goal was to give colleagues a simpler way to understand market developments and their impact on costs. The adoption has been very positive, and the latest enhancements have made the platform even more valuable. Teams particularly appreciate how quickly they can build meaningful cost structures with the AI recommendations and how much easier it is to understand what is driving market movements."

"The new reporting capabilities and market commentary help turn complex data into insights that stakeholders can actually use. The feedback from users has been overwhelmingly positive because the platform saves time, improves transparency, and gives teams greater confidence when discussing costs, budgets, and supplier negotiations."

Beroe continues to invest in Inflation Watch's roadmap. Later this year, the platform will add guided should-cost model creation and a new alerts and notifications system to flag emerging cost risks in real time - the latest step in an ongoing cadence of enhancements designed to keep procurement teams ahead of shifting market conditions.

Availability

Inflation Watch is commercially available immediately to global enterprise customers through Beroe Live.ai. Organizations can learn more or request an enterprise demonstration by visiting www.beroeinc.com.

About Beroe

Decision-grade intelligence, enabling your decisions, wherever they are made

Beroe powers the decisions that drive procurement, from intelligence to execution. Building on 20 years of deep category experience, the company provides decision-grade intelligence that combines the benefits of cutting-edge AI with 'human-in-the-loop' expertise, trusted by the world's largest enterprises.

Beroe's intelligence is delivered wherever decisions are made, through its portfolio of data products, AI agents, and workflows, enabling procurement teams to make strategic, defendable decisions for sourcing, supplier management and risk mitigation, at speed.

www.beroeinc.com

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.

Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 104,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €39,1 billion in fiscal year 2025.

www.siemens-energy.com

Press contact:

Amanda Guse

FINN Partners for Beroe

amanda.guse@finnpartners.com / Beroe: Media@beroe-inc.com

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