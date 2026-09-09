EDGE Markets Partners with Splash Sports to Bring 24/7 Banking to the $21 Million NFL Survivor Contest

Powered by EDGE Connect, Splash Sports players now have access to 24/7/365 fund movement, daily deposit limits of up to $1 million as they compete for Splash Sports' $21 million guaranteed NFL Survivor contest

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE Markets, a financial services company purpose-built for prediction markets, gaming, and crypto, today announced a partnership with Splash Sports, the leading skill-based social sports gaming platform, to facilitate Splash's marquee $21 million NFL survivor contest.

The agreement brings EDGE Connect, a private closed-loop settlement network, to the Splash Sports platform. This enables eligible EDGE Boost customers to fund their Splash Sports accounts with up to $1 million a day. Beyond its marquee $21 million NFL Survivor contest, Splash Sports runs contests at a range of price points, including a $3 million guaranteed contest and entries as low as $5, giving players multiple ways to compete.

Traditional account funding methods can involve lower transaction limits, processing delays and fees, which are particularly inconvenient for players moving money on nights, weekends and around Sunday kickoffs. EDGE Boost gives eligible Splash Sports users daily deposit limits of up to $1 million, real-time fund movement and a dedicated account that separates gaming capital from everyday finances. That speed matters most in Splash Sports' 2026 NFL Survivor contest, which carries a $21 million guaranteed prize contest, a $1,000 fee per entry and up to 150 entries per player, with a new marketplace for buying and selling entry stakes and Team Entries for groups, both of which can require players to move money quickly all season.

"Capital should move on the player's schedule, not the banks," said Seni Thomas, Founder and CEO of EDGE Markets. "Splash Sports players are entering more lineups, trading stakes and racing Sunday deadlines, and EDGE gets them there with up to a million dollars a day, immediately."

Splash Sports is seeing that same demand for speed from its own players. Entries are piling up ahead of the September 13 deadline. The new Marketplace and Team Entries features mean players are moving money in and out of the contest throughout the season, not just once at sign-up.

"Our players are managing more entries and more moving pieces than ever, especially with the Marketplace and Team Entries we launched this season," said TJ Ross, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Splash Sports. "Our players shouldn't have to wait on their bank to keep playing. EDGE Markets makes sure the money moves just as fast as everything else we've built."

This partnership builds on momentum following EDGE Markets' recently announced partnerships with Kalshi, Polymarket and ProphetX, making Splash Sports the latest platform to adopt EDGE Connect. EDGE Markets recently closed a $29 million Series A round led by CoinFund, with participation from Indicator Ventures, Mantis VC, Stepstone Group and Bullpen Capital, to accelerate its buildout across prediction markets and gaming. Since launching EDGE Boost, the company has processed more than $2 billion in transactions.

About EDGE Markets

EDGE Markets is a U.S. financial services company that empowers users with financial transparency, supporting emerging verticals such as betting, gaming and casinos. Its original product, EDGE Boost, is the first responsible financial platform for smart bettors. It is the first betting-only debit card account that is FDIC and/or NCUA deposit insurance up to $10,000,000 or more through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and Participating Institutions.1

About Splash Sports

Splash Sports is the leading skill-based social sports gaming platform, enabling friends and communities to compete for real money. Founded in 2021, the company has since acquired and integrated RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool. Splash Sports operates across 35-plus states and Canada with more than 2 million active users. The company is backed by Dream Ventures, Accomplice, Boston Seed Capital, Elysian Park Ventures and Velvet Sea Ventures.

Media Contacts

Justine Sacco / justine@edgemarkets.io

Edgemarkets@greenbrier.partners

Andrew Bard / splashsports@dkcnews.com

1 Deposit accounts are held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and are insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Through our relationship with IntraFi Network Deposits?, funds may be eligible for additional FDIC insurance coverage by being distributed across participating network banks, up to $10,000,000 in aggregate for consumer accounts enrolled in the applicable program. FDIC insurance coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions, including account structure, account ownership categories and regulatory requirements. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. Account limits and other applicable terms are described in our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement and CRB Account Agreement.

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