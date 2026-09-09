POLYMARKET JOINS BLOCKCHAIN FOR EUROPE TO SUPPORT WITH EXPANSION INTO EUROPE

Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, has joined Blockchain for Europe, the leading European voice for the digital assets industry.

Polymarket is growing its presence and engagement in Europe to support a more integrated digital economy built on participation and transparency.

Polymarket believes prediction markets operate on the principles of open financial markets, and that a consistent EU regulatory framework would support their continued development as a source of transparent, real-time information enabling price discovery.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, has today announced that it will join Blockchain for Europe, the leading Brussels-based trade association representing global blockchain industry players.

Polymarket is growing its presence and expanding into Europe to support a more integrated digital economy built on participation and transparency, partnering with regulators to establish Europe as a trusted hub for responsible digital innovation.

Prediction markets are an emerging form of financial innovation, functioning as information marketplaces where real-world expertise gets priced through trading. By tying event contracts to real-world outcomes, they convert individual views into real-time probabilities, offering genuine informational and economic value. This combination of technology, data, and public participation gives valuable, real-time insight into public sentiment and forecasting trends, making prediction markets a meaningful driver of innovation for Europe's financial services sector.

Polymarket has always valued open dialogue with regulators and policymakers in the markets in which it operates, and joining Blockchain for Europe builds on that approach. Through the association's working groups, Polymarket looks forward to contributing to policy discussions on digital asset regulation, consumer protection and market integrity by working alongside fellow members to help Europe realise its potential of blockchain-based innovation, and to give traders confidence in a well-regulated environment as the sector matures.

Neal Kumar, Chief Legal Officer at Polymarket, said:

"Joining Blockchain for Europe reflects our commitment to engaging early and openly with EU policymakers. Europe has the opportunity to set global standards for how prediction markets are regulated, and we want to be a constructive partner in that process, supporting a more integrated digital economy built around participation, transparency, and technological innovation. Licensing gives consumers a supervised, accountable operator to trade on, and that is the outcome we are working toward."

Robert Kopitsch, Secretary General at Blockchain for Europe, said:

"Polymarket's membership highlights the evolving nature of the blockchain ecosystem and the growing range of applications enabled by decentralised technology. We are delighted to welcome them to Blockchain for Europe and look forward to working together to contribute to discussions on the future of digital assets in Europe."

Note to editors

For media enquiries, please contact polymarket@hanburystrategy.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket.

About Blockchain for Europe

Blockchain for Europe ("BC4EU") is a Brussels-based non-profit trade association representing global blockchain industry players. It aims to contribute to the policy debate by supporting European decision-makers in their goal to make blockchain a success in the EU, and globally. Transparency register number: 910251734425-24

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