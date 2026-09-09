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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Courtney Adante Joins Consello as Head of Global Risk Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the appointment of Courtney Adante as Head of Global Risk.

The company's risk practice helps clients anticipate and manage complex risks that disrupt business performance, operations and reputation, supporting resilience and crisis readiness. Adante and the team will work hand in hand with Consello's existing physical security team to tackle the full spectrum of today's threat landscape, from AI exposure and geopolitical disruption to cyberattacks.

Adante has an extensive career as a global risk executive with a track record of helping senior leaders across organizations navigate their most consequential issues.

Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Courtney has an acute understanding of how to manage the full cycle of issues management from crisis preparedness, live crisis diffusion, and subsequent rebuild and recovery. She is exactly the right leader to build out our Global Risk practice at Consello."

Courtney Adante said, "It is a privilege to join Consello at a time when CEOs and boards are facing risk across AI, cyber and physical security and geopolitics, and at a scale and velocity never seen before. Consello's integrated platform of world-class advisors?offers exactly what?today's leaders need - counsel to keep growing, transforming and making bold moves in spite of risk. I look forward to joining such an accomplished team."

Last year, Consello acquired Morpheus Risk, the UK-based risk advisory practice led by James Stokley, as the company continues to build its risk capabilities around the world.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Sports and Entertainment; Strategic Communications; Geopolitics; and Risk. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's?investment?business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries

media@consello.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/courtney-adante-joins-consello-as-head-of-global-risk-practice-302873816.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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