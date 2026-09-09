RCX Rubraik helps enterprises modernise complex customer operations with accountable AI designed to stand up to regulator scrutiny.

ResultsCX, a digital customer services partner to leading global enterprises, today announced the launch of RCX Rubraik, its accountable AI model for regulated customer operations.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, regulated industries and complex customer environments face a higher bar: every action must be explainable, every outcome evidenced, and every customer interaction handled with context and care. Rubraik is already live in environments where those expectations are tested every day, helping enterprises bring AI assist, automation, and digital containment into operations while preserving the governance and controls they need.

Rubraik brings together AI, human oversight, governed workflows, and outcome-based accountability to help organisations modernise customer operations while preserving the controls complex and regulated environments need. It is built on five principles: human accountability, compliance by design, defensible outcomes, security built in, and evidence-ready execution.

"For regulated enterprises, the question isn't only what AI can do it's whether you can explain it, evidence it, and stand behind it when challenged," said Gautam Thakkar, Chief Executive Officer of ResultsCX. "Trust has to be built into the operating model from the start. Rubraik brings together AI, governance, accountability and human judgment so enterprises can improve performance without giving up control."

Designed for healthcare, financial services, and other high-stakes service environments, Rubraik helps enterprises improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and reduce risk in interactions where accuracy, context, and human judgment matter most.

The launch builds on ResultsCX's recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare CXM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026, underscoring its ability to combine AI, domain expertise, and operational rigor in regulated customer operations.

With Rubraik, ResultsCX is setting a practical standard for accountable AI in high-stakes customer environments. AI assist is running at scale, automation is supporting millions of interactions, and digital containment is reducing escalation while preserving the governance, controls, and evidence enterprises need.

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading customer experience management partner to Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 companies. For more than 30 years, ResultsCX has helped enterprises strengthen customer relationships, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable outcomes across healthcare, banking and financial services, insurance, utilities, media, telecommunications, technology, retail, and other complex service environments.

With more than 24,000 colleagues and 23 engagement hubs worldwide, ResultsCX combines sector expertise, digitally enabled operations, and accountable AI to help clients modernise customer journeys with speed, governance, and measurable impact.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Twishaa Sharma

Director, Marketing

ResultsCX

Twishaa.sharma@results-cx.com