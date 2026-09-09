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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 15:22 Uhr
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AlpWalk S1 Closes Out Berlin 2026 as an IFA Innovation Award Honoree

BERLIN, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlpWalk, a global embodied-intelligence technology brand, today closed out its debut at IFA Berlin 2026 (September 4-8), where its hip-assistive exoskeleton, the AlpWalk S1, was named an Honoree in this year's IFA Innovation Awards. Over five days at Booth Hall H5.2_306, the device drew steady interest from visitors, media, and senior-care industry professionals.

IFA Innovation Award Honoree 2026 trophy on AlpWalk booth table

AlpWalk S1 was one of the more hands-on stations in its hall, inviting visitors to try the device rather than just view it. Feedback centered on three points: how quickly it eased walking, stairs, and inclines; the build quality of its carbon-fiber frame; and how natural the fit felt within minutes.

AlpWalk S1 also featured at ShowStoppers @ IFA 2026, IFA's official press reception, held September 3 at Messe Berlin's Hall 5.3 and attended by roughly 900 journalists, analysts, and content creators from more than 50 countries. The AlpWalk team spent the evening introducing AlpWalk S1 and the mission behind it.

AlpWalk S1 Closes Out Berlin 2026 as an IFA Innovation Award Honoree

The recognition capped a milestone week: AlpWalk S1 was named an Honoree in this year's IFA Innovation Awards, judged on innovation, technical quality, user experience, and real-world impact - the same bar AlpWalk holds itself to in developing every product.

AlpWalk was founded on a simple belief: age should never be the reason someone stops moving. More than one in five EU residents are now 65 or older, per Eurostat, and the U.S. Census Bureau projects a similar U.S. share by 2030. AlpWalk believes that shift calls for technology that restores independence, not one that manages decline - mobility, quality, and comfort built to last. That philosophy guided AlpWalk at IFA and continues to shape its roadmap, from AlpWalk S1 to the B2B exoskeletons it is developing for industrial, firefighting, rescue, and logistics use.

The show also sparked new conversations with distributors across Europe, which AlpWalk will continue as it builds out its go-to-market plans for the region. Elena Dong, Global Marketing Head of AlpWalk, said.

About AlpWalk: AlpWalk brings together a research team with a global perspective and full-stack embodied-intelligence capabilities spanning the complete chain from perception to motion, dedicated to enriching lives through technology that enhances, supports, and protects.

Media Contact:
Contact Person: Dennis Bao
Email: marketing@alpwalk.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/709776ac-4595-4756-ad56-8e9337c61442
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dc8755b-d002-4b41-a9b9-47eb7c71f461


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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