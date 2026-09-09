Chromalloy Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Independent Assessment Validates Robust Cybersecurity Controls for Safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, announced today it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, validating the company's ability to safeguard sensitive information and support the cybersecurity requirements of aerospace and defense customers.

CMMC is a U.S. Department of Defense program designed to strengthen cybersecurity across the defense industrial base. The certification verifies that organizations have implemented the controls necessary to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), supporting compliance with evolving Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements and DoD cybersecurity standards.

The certification was awarded following an independent assessment conducted by Redspin, a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). The assessment confirmed that Chromalloy successfully meets all 110 security requirements contained in NIST SP 800-171 and encompassed Chromalloy's enterprise IT systems and operating locations across the organization.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reflects our commitment to operational excellence, cybersecurity and customer trust," said Tano Maenza, Chromalloy's Chief Information Officer. "As aerospace and defense programs continue to prioritize supply chain security, this certification demonstrates Chromalloy's ability to protect sensitive information and support mission-critical customer requirements."

"This certification opens the door to deeper participation in defense and government-related programs across our aftermarket and MRO business," said Eric Hillewaert, Vice President Military Business Development and Programs at Chromalloy. "It gives our customers confidence that they can bring us their most sensitive programs, knowing Chromalloy meets the same rigorous security standard the Department of Defense requires of its most trusted suppliers."

The achievement positions Chromalloy among a select group of aerospace aftermarket and MRO providers to reach CMMC Level 2, ahead of full enforcement of the requirement across the defense industrial base. Certification strengthens Chromalloy's ability to support existing and future U.S. Department of Defense programs requiring the secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for customers with stringent supply chain security requirements.

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About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of six-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristen Samson, Vice President Marketing and Communications, ksamson@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-achieves-cmmc-level-2-certification-1218434