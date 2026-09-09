ACCELQ, a pioneer in agentic test automation, announced its win in the 9th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909698131/en/

ACCELQ Autopilot Wins 'AI-Based Engineering Solution of the Year' Again in 2026

ACCELQ is architected as an agentic AI platform for quality engineering, unifying testing across web, mobile, desktop, API, and packaged applications.

ACCELQ's AI agent ecosystem transforms the entire software testing lifecycle. Universe Discover Agent analyzes enterprise systems to create reusable automation foundations, while Design and Automate Agents build scalable, multi-modal automation. Optimize Agent ensures resilience through self-healing. Execution Agent prioritizes tests by business risk, Analyzer Agent accelerates defect resolution, and Secure Data Agent generates compliant synthetic data delivering intelligent, governed, and continuous quality at enterprise scale.

"Organizations using our platform report accelerated automation adoption, reduced maintenance overhead, improved release confidence, proactive risk visibility, and scalable AI validation capabilities. The innovation also lies in how it blends autonomy with governance," said Mahendra Alladi, CEO of ACCELQ. "We're thrilled to receive the 'AI-Based Engineering Solution of the Year' award from AI Breakthrough. By transforming quality engineering from a reactive function into a strategic, intelligence-driven capability, we deliver measurable business value. We will continue to serve as both a consumer of AI and an enabler of responsible AI engineering."

The AI Breakthrough Awards received nominations from more than 20 countries across categories including Agentic AI and Generative AI.

"ACCELQ redefines how AI should power enterprise engineering. Today, software ecosystems span mobile applications, legacy mainframes, APIs, ERP systems, and LLM-driven AI architectures. Enterprises need a cohesive, scalable, and explainable AI platform that orchestrates intelligence across the entire engineering lifecycle, rather than isolated automation features," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "ACCELQ delivers precisely this vision, exemplifying what an AI-based engineering solution should be. With architectural depth, a coordinated agentic AI framework, and lifecycle-wide orchestration, this single platform unifies autonomy, explainability, governance, and scalability."

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ is a leading agentic test automation platform that enables unified testing across web, mobile, API, desktop, and packaged applications for complex enterprise environments. For more information, visit accelq.com.

About AI Breakthrough

AI Breakthrough, part of Tech Breakthrough, recognizes innovation in Artificial Intelligence across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Robotics, and Computer Vision. This recognition reflects Tech Breakthrough LLC's opinion and does not constitute a vendor endorsement or factual claim.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909698131/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Geosley Andrades; 415-941-3610; marketing@accelq.com