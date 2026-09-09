LG'S 'LIFE'S GOOD WAYYAK' DELIVERS OVER 92 MILLION IMPRESSIONS ACROSS MBC1, MBC SHAHID AND SOCIAL

The four-part branded entertainment series brings LG's Life's Good philosophy to life through human stories, meaningful home transformations and technology designed around people

News Summary:

' Life's Good Wayyak ' generated more than 92 million combined campaign impressions across TV, Shahid and social in Saudi Arabia.

across TV, Shahid and social in Saudi Arabia. The series ranked #26 out of 52 programmes by rating on MBC1 , placing the debut branded entertainment format in the top half of the channel's summer slate.

, placing the debut branded entertainment format in the top half of the channel's summer slate. The show reached more than 921,000 unique TV viewers , while recording a 74.7% completion rate and an average time viewed of 43 minutes.

, while recording a and an average time viewed of 43 minutes. On Shahid, cumulative show viewership reached 198,754 plays, 98% above the 100,000 campaign benchmark .

. The series brought LG's Life's Good philosophy to life through real human stories and home transformations, with LG technology integrated naturally into people's everyday experiences.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), in partnership with MBC Media Solutions (MMS), has concluded its four-part branded entertainment series, Life's Good Wayyak (Life's Good with You), achieving strong audience performance across television, streaming and social platforms in Saudi Arabia.

Built around LG's belief that Life's Good when people feel connected to what matters most, the series placed human relationships at the centre of its storytelling. Led by Saudi television presenter and actor Hisham Alhowaish, alongside regional personalities Amy Roko, Mai Ibraahim and Naif Hazazi and local community heroes, the four episodes celebrated meaningful relationships through a series of real-life home transformations.

Rather than placing technology at the centre of the story, Life's Good Wayyak showed how it can become part of the moments, spaces and experiences that make everyday life better.

Across MBC1, MBC Shahid and social media, the campaign generated more than 92 million combined impressions in Saudi Arabia, extending the story across multiple audience touchpoints.

A Strong Debut on MBC1

On television, Life's Good Wayyak reached 921,132 unique viewers, representing 8.28% of the measured Arab 15+ audience universe during the campaign period.

The show ranked #26 out of 52 programmes by rating on MBC1, placing it in the top half of the channel's summer slate. It also ranked #21 out of 52 programmes by unique reach, with reach 25% above the slate median.

Audience engagement remained strong across the series' 12 airings, with a 74.7% completion rate and an average time viewed of 43 minutes. Episode four recorded the highest first-run reach of the season at 157,457 viewers.

Building Further Reach Through MBC Shahid

The campaign extended beyond linear television through a significant presence on MBC Shahid, allowing audiences to discover and continue engaging with the series on demand.

Cumulative viewership reached 198,754 plays, nearly double the campaign benchmark of 100,000 views.

MBC Shahid's organic hero placements generated 29.1 million impressions, 45% above plan, while push notifications, email and inbox activity generated a further 2.4 million impressions, 20% above plan.

Subscriptions integrated more closely with content, generating a strong response, with in-content and pause formats recording the highest click-through rates among the campaign's paid MBC Shahid placements.

Social media maintained visibility and conversation between episodes, with 76 pieces of content generating approximately 1.6 million impressions and 1.59 million views across MBC social channels. Complementing the broadcast, LG's wider digital and influencer campaign across the MENA region achieved massive scale, generating over 961 million impressions, 87.4 million video views, 30.8 million clicks, and 403,000 engagements across 345 regional postings.

Bringing 'Life's Good' to Life

At the heart of Life's Good Wayyak was a simple idea: celebrating the people who make life better.

Across the four episodes, personal stories and home transformations set the tone for LG innovations to appear naturally as part of everyday living.

The series featured products including the LG InstaView Refrigerator and Built-in Oven, LG WashTower, LG OLED evo TV, LG UltraGear Monitor and LG StanbyME 2, demonstrating how LG's technology can support more convenient, comfortable and connected experiences throughout the home.

By embedding its innovations within authentic stories rather than traditional product-led placements, LG sought to demonstrate its wider brand philosophy: technology has its greatest impact when it serves people and contributes meaningfully to how they live.

Commenting on the campaign, Phil Jung, CEO of Middle East and Africa Region, LG Electronics, said: "Life's Good Wayyak was created around something very simple but very important to us: the people and connections that make life good. We wanted to tell stories audiences could genuinely connect with, while showing how technology can quietly play a role in making everyday experiences better. The response across MBC1, MBC Shahid and social media demonstrates the opportunity for brands to connect with audiences when storytelling starts with people. For LG, this is what bringing our Life's Good philosophy to life is all about."

Jad Saab, MBC Shahid Growth Lead at MMS, said: "Life's Good Wayyak demonstrates the potential of branded entertainment when strong storytelling is supported by the scale and reach of MBC Shahid. The series significantly exceeded its viewership benchmark, while the strong performance of our organic and in-content placements showed how audiences can engage with branded stories in a natural and relevant way. Together with LG, we were able to extend the experience beyond linear television and create multiple opportunities for audiences to discover, watch and connect with the series across platforms."

The complete four-episode season of Life's Good Wayyak is available to stream on-demand on MBC Shahid at: Watch Life's Good Wayyak on MBC Shahid. To learn more about the LG smart home innovations featured in the series, visit www.lg.com.

Data sources:

MBC Media Solutions (MMS) internal analytics and Arab 15+ audience data.

LG Electronics MEA internal reporting (data as of Aug 16, 2026).

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution - combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.lg.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.

About MBC Media Solutions (MMS):

MMS is a commercial advertising and sales unit launched in 2020 in partnership between MBC Group and Saudi Media Company. MMS offers data-driven integrated media solutions across television, radio, digital and OTT platforms, keeping the companies it represents at the forefront of the media industry - enabling brands and clients to connect with their audiences through premium content that drives growth through data, technology and talent. In addition to representing all MBC Group channels & platforms - including MBC Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform - MMS is also the exclusive advertising representative of the Al Arabiya News Network. For more information, contact through www.mms.net.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lgs-lifes-good-wayyak-delivers-over-92-million-impressions-across-mbc1-mbc-shahid-and-social-302873863.html