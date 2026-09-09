Maxon Computers: Maxon Brings Exclusive Preview of Fall Innovations to IBC2026

IBC attendees will get the first look at new creative capabilities and workflow advancements coming to Cinema 4D, ZBrush, Autograph, Redshift and Red Giant

Get an exclusive look at what's coming in Maxon's Fall Ecosystem Release at IBC2026, Stand 7.B24

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization, is heading to IBC2026 with a first look at new features coming to Maxon One this fall, alongside some of the biggest product advances Maxon has delivered over the past year.

From September 11-14 at RAI Amsterdam, visitors to the Maxon booth 7.B24 in Hall 7 can get a sneak peek at upcoming capabilities across Cinema 4D, ZBrush, Autograph, Redshift and Red Giant and catch up on recent advances across the Maxon ecosystem. Maxon will showcase the latest advances already delivered across the toolset, alongside artist presentations, workflow demonstrations, and opportunities to meet directly with the teams building the tools. Happy hours at the Maxon booth and a community event after hours offer the perfect opportunity for artists to connect over their beverage of choice.

"We're constantly listening to artists and building on the technology underneath our products so that each release opens up more creative possibilities," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "A lot happens between the big momentous releases; we're building a technology stack that will continuously enable more creativity, so artists can do something today that they couldn't do a year ago. IBC is a chance to come see what we've been building, experience the latest updates, and get a show-only preview of what's coming next."

Maxon at IBC2026: What's New and What's Next

Throughout the year, teams across Cinema 4D, ZBrush, Redshift, Red Giant and Autograph continue shipping new capabilities, performance improvements, and workflow enhancements, so users never have to wait for one major yearly release to get the latest updates. At IBC2026, attendees can catch up on those new features and get an exclusive first look at what's coming in one of Maxon's most exciting ecosystem releases to date.

Cinema 4D: More Ways to Build, Simulate and Create

Cinema 4D's recent developments have expanded both creative capability and day-to-day workflow, from simulation and modeling to UVs and production tools. At IBC, Maxon will show how that progress continues this fall with major new capabilities designed to have a significant impact on how artists work and what they can achieve.

A completely modernized UV workflow: Cinema 4D's redesigned UV Editor brought professional unwrapping, packing, seam editing, texel density tools and UDIM support directly into the application, keeping the production workflow in one place.

More precise MoGraph workflows: New Cloner distribution options, including Edge, Rivet and UV Projection modes, give artists more direct control over how objects are placed and animated without complex workarounds.

More intuitive simulation-powered modeling: Fabric Brush uses Cinema 4D's simulation system to let artists shape soft materials directly in the viewport, creating folds, draping and deformation without complex rigs.

Coming next: At IBC, Maxon will preview the next major evolution of Cinema 4D, with substantial new capabilities that continue expanding how artists build, populate and simulate complex 3D worlds.

ZBrush: Create Anywhere With Smoother Sculpting Workflows

ZBrush continues expanding professional sculpting workflows across desktop and iPad, giving artists more flexibility in how and where they work, while reducing friction across the entire production pipeline.

More places to create : Native Windows on Arm support expands where artists can sculpt.

Stronger pipeline connections : Direct Substance Painter integration streamlines texturing workflows.

Continued workflow refinement : ZModeler and pipeline improvements keep everyday work moving faster.

Coming next: At IBC, Maxon will preview how ZBrush is becoming a more complete end-to-end sculpting workflow across desktop and iPad, with improvements designed to minimize app-switching and keep artists in the creative flow.

Redshift: See Changes Faster, Stay in the Creative Flow

Redshift continues to improve the speed and responsiveness of the rendering experience, with the latest improvements focused on helping artists visualize changes faster, work more fluidly, and get more from the hardware they already use.

Faster interactivity : Redshift responds more quickly as artists adjust lights and materials.

Smarter memory use : A new memory architecture improves efficiency across a wider range of hardware.

Tighter Cinema 4D integration : Streamlined material workflows reduce steps and keep artists in the flow.

Coming next: At IBC, Maxon will preview major Redshift improvements in performance and interactivity, plus new creative capabilities including procedural fur and more cinematic color workflows.

Red Giant: More Creative Power, Better Performance

Red Giant continues to expand what motion designers and VFX artists can create while improving the speed, responsiveness, and capability of the tools across Maxon workflows.

Faster Universe effects : Core tools like Glow, Chromatic Aberration and RGB Separation are being modernized for major performance gains.

More Maxon inside Red Giant : Maxon Noise brings Cinema 4D's versatile procedural noises into Universe.

Deeper integration in Autograph : More Red Giant tools and capabilities are being incorporated into Autograph workflows.

Coming next: At IBC, Maxon will preview new creative tools including AI-powered relighting with Scene Light, designed to make complex lighting changes faster while keeping artists in control.

Autograph: A Modern 2D/3D Motion Graphics Workflow

Since its return earlier this year, Autograph has continued to expand as a free professional motion graphics and compositing application, with ongoing developments focused on stronger performance, broader creative workflows, and deeper integration across the Maxon ecosystem.

Maxon Studio integration : Autograph now offers native access to Red Giant effects, plus full OpenFX support for third-party plugins.

Stronger typography tools : Vertical text and CJK support expand multilingual motion design and text animation workflows.

Unified 2D and 3D workflows : A USD-powered 3D workspace brings extruded text and shapes, textures and multi-pass compositing into one environment.

Coming next: At IBC, Maxon will preview the next stage of Autograph's evolution, with continued improvements to performance and stability, and deeper integration with Maxon tools.

Together, these latest advancements reflect how Maxon develops its products: not as isolated feature drops, but as continuous improvements that consistently support users' artistic endeavors, allowing them to get the most out of their creative workflows.

See the Tools. Meet the People Who Make Them. Stay for a Drink.

At IBC, attendees will see select capabilities planned for Maxon's October releases across its professional creative portfolio, including new ways to create more sophisticated 3D worlds, extend professional workflows and work faster across the Maxon ecosystem.

Attendees can visit the Maxon booth to learn directly from Maxon artists, trainers and customers, with presentations featuring creative teams from WWE, RTL, Imaginary Forces, Fall Off the Wall and the BBC, alongside demonstrations from Maxon trainers Jonas Pilz, Elly Wade and Chad Perkins.

And because discovering new tools is better with good company, Maxon is making plenty of time to hang out with the creative community:

Friday, September 11: Maxon Cocktail Hour, 4:30-6:30 p.m. , booth 7.B24

Saturday, September 12: Maxon and Lenovo community meetup at Aloha Amsterdam following the show - register here

Sunday, September 13: Maxon Cocktail Hour, 4:00-6:00 p.m., booth 7.B24

Come see what you may have missed, get a look at a few things you haven't seen yet, and spend some time with the people building the tools you use every day.

Maxon will be exhibiting at IBC2026, September 11-14 at RAI Amsterdam, booth 7.B24 in Hall 7. Complimentary visitor registration is available using Maxon customer code IBC5151.

Schedule a Press Briefing and Demo with Maxon at IBC2026

To schedule a press briefing or private demo at IBC2026, please contact megan@grithaus.agency .

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

(e) megan@grithaus.agency

(m) +1 (617) 480-3674

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SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxon-brings-exclusive-preview-of-fall-innovations-to-ibc2026-1218606