Cymphony Launches with $30 Million to Secure AI Agents Access to Enterprise Data

Backed by Sequoia Capital and SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund, Cymphony is building the security and governance layer for a new enterprise workforce, giving security teams the visibility and control they need to understand how employees and AI agents access sensitive data, interact with critical systems, and create new risks across the organization.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Cymphony today launched with $30 million in funding co-led by Sequoia Capital and SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund. AI is transforming the enterprise workforce, fundamentally changing the relationship between data and employees. Alongside human employees, organizations now rely on AI agents that access company systems, interact with sensitive data, and take autonomous actions every day. These agents can interact with systems, information, and capabilities far beyond what individual employees typically access, creating an entirely new layer of enterprise data exposure. Cymphony is introducing an AI governance and security platform built for this new operating model, giving security teams a unified view of enterprise data access.

The enterprise workforce is rapidly evolving beyond people. According to the 2026 Microsoft Work Trend Index , organizations are entering the era of "human-agent teams," where employees increasingly work alongside AI agents to execute day-to-day work. At the same time, Gartner's 2026 Hype Cycle for Agentic AI identifies governance and security as among the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption, while a separate Gartner forecast predicts that 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents by 2027 after governance gaps emerge in production. Cymphony is built for this new reality, giving security teams the ability to oversee employees and AI agents so they can govern and secure modern workforce data.

Cymphony continuously maps every AI agent and employee across the enterprise, showing what systems they can access, what sensitive data they interact with, and how their activity creates security risk. By combining SaaS, AI, data signals, and identity into a single graph, the platform understands the business context behind every action, not just whether it violates a policy. It then prioritizes the risks that matter most, recommends or automates remediation where possible, and coordinates the remaining work by engaging the right employees, tracking progress, and driving security actions to completion from a single platform.

"The security industry keeps treating AI as another application to secure, but that's the wrong model to use," said Shy Dekel, Co-Founder and CEO of Cymphony. " AI agents are becoming active participants in the business. Companies need to know what they're doing, what they can access, and how they're interacting with employees before they can secure them."

Cymphony was founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Shy Dekel, Idan Berkovits, and Edi Gotlieb, all graduates of Israel's rigorous Talpiot Program and veterans of elite technical roles within Israeli defense and intelligence. Dekel, the company's CEO, spent nearly six years in Unit 8200, rising to Head of the Cyber Department. Gotlieb (CTO) brings hardware engineering experience from Apple and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and Berkovits (CPO) served as a Research Group Manager in the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. Together, the trio combines cyber operations and hardware engineering experience to develop AI governance and security at Cymphony.

"The biggest enterprise software companies have been built around major technology transitions," said Bogomil Balkansky, Partner at Sequoia Capital. "AI agents represent the next shift, and the companies that provide visibility and control over that new workforce have the opportunity to become foundational platforms."

"With both human and increasingly agentic threats, insider risk is being redefined in enterprises, requiring end-to-end platform solutions and Cymphony is leading the way," said Logan Allin, Managing Partner at SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund.

Cymphony has already been adopted by enterprise customers including Syngenta, KKR, Cass Information Systems, and Athennian as organizations prepare for a future where AI agents become part of everyday operations. The new funding will accelerate product development, expand the company's engineering and go-to-market teams, and help more enterprises securely operationalize AI at scale.

About Cymphony

Cymphony is an AI-native governance and security platform helping organizations securely transition to an AI-integrated workforce. The platform maps every employee and AI agent, their access, and their interactions across enterprise systems, giving security teams the context they need to understand risk, govern AI adoption, and take action where it matters most. Founded by cybersecurity veterans Shy Dekel, Idan Berkovits, and Edi Gotlieb, Cymphony is backed by Sequoia Capital and SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund.

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SOURCE: Cymphony

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cymphony-launches-with-30-million-to-secure-ai-agents-access-to-e-1216554