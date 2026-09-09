BlackSky Gen-3 satellites will be part of a fifty-satellite constellation developed under a $1 billion investment led by a consortium of Marlan Space, Loft Orbital, Mistral AI and other global space leaders in UAE and France

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) a leading provider of real-time space-based intelligence, was named the exclusive provider of very high resolution electro-optical satellites, the world's first AI-enabled satellite constellation. The announcement was made at the International Space Summit in Paris, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Marlan Space and Loft Orbital.

The initial constellation of fifty satellites will carry radar, optical and other sensors and is designed to serve users across France, Europe and the UAE. BlackSky Gen-3 satellites will provide very high-resolution imaging capability as part of an AI-enabled intelligence platform that delivers actionable insights and alerts in seconds.

"This consortium of international industry leaders brings together best-in-class AI and space technologies to accelerate the development of new applications for AI in space," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky Chief Executive Officer. "The program reinforces our commitment to forging long-term global partnerships that advance sovereign space capabilities, a key part of our Mission Solutions business strategy."

Further details on the initiative are expected to be announced later this year.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry's most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky's disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky's Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact

Aly Bonilla

VP, Investor Relations

abonilla@blacksky.com

Media Contact

Pauly Cabellon

Sr. Director, External Communications

bksypr@blacksky.com