SPRIBE OÜ secures Provisional Injunction for Aviator IP rights in all EU territories

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRIBE OÜ, the developer and owner of the globally recognised Aviator game, has secured provisional protection from the Maltese courts in proceedings concerning alleged infringement of its intellectual property rights.

The proceedings were initiated by SPRIBE under Malta's Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Act, with the company seeking urgent precautionary and provisional measures to prevent the alleged continued infringement of SPRIBE's European Union trademarks. The trademarks relate to the game's logo, plane icon, as well as the audiovisual elements of the game.

The decision of the First Hall of the Civil Court in Malta was issued on an ex parte basis against companies of Aviator Studios, and provides protection to SPRIBE across the EU.

It means Aviator Studio Companies shall cease and desist using any identical/similar signs and cease all use accessible at aviator.studio or any other website, which includes an identical/similar trademark.

The decision relates to the rights arising from the EU trade marks with registration numbers 018817594 and 018825078 (the "Trademarks").

In the application to the Court, SPRIBE demonstrated that Aviator Studios had sought to promote and commercialise their 'imitation' version of the Aviator game, in a way that is likely to mislead and confuse players, operators, and commercial partners.

David Natroshvili, SPRIBE Founder, said:

"We are grateful that the Honourable Court of Malta has provided SPRIBE with the provisional injunction across the EU from the persistent infringement of our intellectual property rights. This is further momentum for SPRIBE after several positive outcomes, including cancellation of the trademarks of infringers in Curacao, and the registration of our iconic logo in Kenya. We hope the positive outcomes will continue in October in the UK, where there will be a hearing of our application for a multiterritorial preliminary injunction request. We are continuing to take all reasonable steps to protect our creation, the Aviator game, that is enjoyed by customers in Europe and across the world."

The company has already initiated trademark opposition and cancellation proceedings and judicial actions in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, where it has obtained interim injunctive relief from the High Court. The UK case in UK High Court will continue in October with a scheduled Case Management Conference.

The Malta Court's decision represents another significant development in SPRIBE's efforts to protect the Aviator brand and follows recent decisions in the UK and in Curacao that provided further protection of SPRIBE's intellectual property.

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