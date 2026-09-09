Midea Highlights R290 Leadership and Sustainable HVAC Innovations at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, Midea unveiled its latest range of green and sustainable HVAC and energy management solutions, reinforcing its commitment to a "Green Vision, Blue Future."

Advancing Sustainable Heating and Cooling with R290 Technology

As the world's leading R290 natural refrigerant air conditioner manufacturer for 16 consecutive years, Midea has advanced related compressor performance and safety technologies. R290 has an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP), near-zero CO2 emissions, no harmful PFAS substances and approximately 10% higher energy efficiency.

A transparent model at the Midea booth allowed visitors to see the technology operating inside the system, illustrating how environmental responsibility and performance go hand in hand. Since 2018, Midea has sold more than 10 million R290 air conditioners worldwide, helping reduce carbon emissions by approximately 5.2 million tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e), an environmental impact comparable to the carbon absorption of 6.2 million hectares of Amazon rainforest.

Among the featured solutions was H-Pack, a next generation indoor heat pump developed by Midea's European R&D team. Its compact, indoor only design removes the need for an outdoor unit, helping homeowners overcome challenges related to outdoor noise, installation space, and building restrictions. The system's installer-friendly design simplifies maintenance, while remote diagnostics allows technicians to identify and address issues remotely, reducing service visits and maintenance costs. H-Pack supports both hybrid and all electric heating modes, offering greater flexibility and efficiency for European households.

Midea also showcased PortaSplit, displayed in a realistic European residential setting. Recognized for its simple setup, strong performance, and low noise operation, PortaSplit helps users avoid costly installation procedures while maintaining a comfortable indoor environment. The product is scheduled to adopt the R290 refrigerant in 2027.

VitaBreeze Brings a New Era of Adaptive Comfort

Midea's newly launched VitaBreeze was recognized with the IFA 2026 Technology Innovation Award, highlighting the product's innovation in intelligent airflow management. The award was accepted by Ralph Kobsik, General Manager of Midea Europe GmbH, during IFA 2026.

VitaBreeze features "AirGrid", which maps room layouts and enables visual airflow control using a smartphone. Presence detection allows airflow to follow or avoid occupants based on individual preferences, while wide angle air distribution ensures consistent comfort throughout the room. The latest Breezeless Pro technology expands airflow coverage by 30%, delivering gentle, draft free cooling, without compromising performance.

Additional features include "ClimaBalance" precise humidity control and ECOMASTER 2.0 with predictive energy optimization, which work together to enhance comfort while reducing energy consumption.

Smart Energy Management for Greener Homes

Midea also introduced Raynor Pro, a flagship heating solution designed for Nordic climates. Capable of operating in temperatures as low as -40°C, Raynor maintains 100% heating output at -25°C while achieving A+++ energy efficiency ratings for both heating and cooling. The product has also earned an iF Design Award for its distinctive appearance developed by Midea's Milan design team.

Completing the picture was MHELIOS, Midea's home energy management solution. Demonstrated in a typical residential setting, it optimizes energy storage and consumption based on dynamic electricity pricing to reduce costs and support grid stability. Compliant with Germany's EnWG Section 14a, MHELIOS integrates EV chargers, heat pumps, solar systems, and battery storage to maximize clean energy use while maintaining household comfort.

Through innovations spanning sustainable refrigerants, intelligent heating and cooling, and integrated energy management, Midea continues to demonstrate how technological innovation can balance environmental responsibility with everyday comfort while supporting Europe's long-term sustainability goals.

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