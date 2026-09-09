Rain Enhancement Technologies to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced that Randy Seidl, CEO of RET, will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 14-16, 2026, in New York City.

In the prerecorded presentation, Mr. Seidl will make the case for RET's ionization-based Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform as a chemical-free, scalable solution to the growing global water scarcity crisis. The Company notes that more than 132 million Americans are currently living under drought conditions, and roughly 2.1 billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water. Mr. Seidl will also outline RET's near-term roadmap, including a planned pilot in Colorado, expansion of the company's fog mitigation technology, international expansion, and a growing commercial pipeline spanning municipalities, agriculture, and data center customers.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 14-16, 2026 Location Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City Virtual Presentation: On-demand, beginning 7:00 AM ET, September 11, 2026 Presenter: Randy Seidl, CEO

During the conference, Mr. Seidl will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners in New York City, showcasing RET's business and commercial strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology and pilots; (2) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (3) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (4) the projected technological developments of RET; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-to-present-at-h.c.-wainwright-28th-annual-1218414