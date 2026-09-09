Celebrating over a decade of international runways across Toronto, Dubai, and beyond, IFE returns this September bridging Canadian designers to the global stage alongside an exclusive 7-designer Peruvian cultural showcase presented by the Embassy of Peru.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Cementing its position as a cornerstone of Canada's fashion and cultural landscape, TFA Inc., in partnership with the Toronto Fashion Academy and the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC), proudly announces the 19th Edition of International Fashion Encounter (IFE), taking place from September 8 & 9, 2026, in Toronto.

Established in 2015 and spanning nearly two decades of seasonal presentations across Toronto, Dubai, Lagos, and Mexico City, IFE has evolved into a vital cultural and commercial bridge. Beyond championing Canadian fashion designers, TFA Inc.'s core mandate with IFE is to leverage the runway as an international platform-forging dynamic connections with global fashion hubs so homegrown Canadian talent can shine internationally, while bringing world-class global design to Canadian audiences. By removing traditional entry barriers and eliminating designer participation fees for Canadian Designers, IFE cultivates deep industry networking, buyer relations, and bilateral creative exchange.





Photo Credit: www.internationalfashionencounter.com

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Headliner Molly Burke & Charitable Partnership with CNIB

Headlining this year's 19th Edition is prominent Canadian blind content creator, motivational speaker, author, and disability rights advocate Molly Burke. With a powerhouse global digital footprint and an engaged community of over 5 million followers, Burke will walk the runway during the September 9th, couture segments in a landmark appearance championing inclusivity, accessibility, and disability representation in high fashion. In a meaningful expansion of its community mission, IFE is proud to partner with the CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) as its official charitable component. The partnership is about more than representation on the runway. It is about creating opportunities for people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision to participate, contribute and lead across the fashion industry. It also invites designers, brands and industry leaders to consider how accessibility can shape everything from education and employment to clothing design, product descriptions, digital platforms, retail experiences and live events.

CNIB ambassadors and certified guide dogs will be present throughout the event, highlighting the essential role of independence, inclusion, and universal design in creative spaces.

"Over the past 18 editions, the International Fashion Encounter has evolved into a vibrant cultural movement that bridges local talent with global consumer markets," said Jason Cameron, CEO of TFA Inc. and Executive Director of IFE. "Canada is home to some of the world's most fearless, innovative designers. IFE was built to give these visionaries an uncompromised, high-production runway to display their artistry, foster international industry relationships, and tell their stories on a truly global stage-while using our collective platform to expand perspectives and champion meaningful inclusion with trailblazers like Molly Burke and CNIB."

Photo Credit for Molly's image is: Donnel Barroso



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19th Edition Designer Lineup: Canadian Trailblazers & Embassy of Peru Exclusive

Across two nights 18 Designers from around the world of high-octane runway presentations, IFE will showcase a dynamic roster of leading Canadian fashion houses, bespoke ateliers, and accessory designers alongside an exclusive diplomatic partnership with the Embassy of Peru, presenting six Peruvian designers in Canada for the very first time:

ZOFF (zoffranieri.com) - High-fashion glamour, dramatic silhouettes, rich textures, and sophisticated eveningwear elegance. (Toronto)

(zoffranieri.com) - High-fashion glamour, dramatic silhouettes, rich textures, and sophisticated eveningwear elegance. (Toronto) SURMESUR (surmesur.com) - Contemporary custom menswear and made-to-measure tailoring blending precision craftsmanship with sartorial individuality. (Quebec City)

(surmesur.com) - Contemporary custom menswear and made-to-measure tailoring blending precision craftsmanship with sartorial individuality. (Quebec City) ANGELA HUNTINGTON (huntingtonldn.com) - Timeless luxury, understated modern refinement, and impeccably tailored everyday apparel. (British-born artist, rooted in the Canadian landscape)

(huntingtonldn.com) - Timeless luxury, understated modern refinement, and impeccably tailored everyday apparel. (British-born artist, rooted in the Canadian landscape) HOUSE OF DWIR (houseofdwir.com) - Gender-fluid fashion merging bold structural tailoring with sustainable, inclusive practices. (Toronto)

(houseofdwir.com) - Gender-fluid fashion merging bold structural tailoring with sustainable, inclusive practices. (Toronto) MINWAATE DESIGNS X LITTLE FEATHER DESIGNS - Minwaate, & Little Feather Couture (Anishinaabe from Wiikwemikong Unceeded Territory on Manitoulin Island) bring together heritage-honouring fashion rooted in Indigenous artistry and storytelling merged with modern silhouettes, signature beadwork and statement accessories that celebrate ancestral tradition through contemporary design.

- Minwaate, & Little Feather Couture (Anishinaabe from Wiikwemikong Unceeded Territory on Manitoulin Island) bring together heritage-honouring fashion rooted in Indigenous artistry and storytelling merged with modern silhouettes, signature beadwork and statement accessories that celebrate ancestral tradition through contemporary design. OSHEL HOUSE OF FASHION (oshel.ca) - High-end European-inspired couture, evening gowns, and sophisticated formalwear crafted with meticulous detail. (Toronto)

(oshel.ca) - High-end European-inspired couture, evening gowns, and sophisticated formalwear crafted with meticulous detail. (Toronto) IVY SWIMWEAR (ivyswimwear.com) - Luxury, female-led designer swimwear blending fashion-forward cuts, elevated fabrics, and modern resort elegance. (New York)

(ivyswimwear.com) - Luxury, female-led designer swimwear blending fashion-forward cuts, elevated fabrics, and modern resort elegance. (New York) CLUTCH IT HANDBAGS (clutchithandbags.com) - Artisanal handcrafted statement clutches, luxury evening bags, and bespoke accessory craftsmanship.

(clutchithandbags.com) - Artisanal handcrafted statement clutches, luxury evening bags, and bespoke accessory craftsmanship. YLYNX (ylynx.com) - Avant-garde streetwear aesthetics combined with high-fashion tailoring, technical precision, and urban edge. (Montreal)

(ylynx.com) - Avant-garde streetwear aesthetics combined with high-fashion tailoring, technical precision, and urban edge. (Montreal) THE SAREE ROOM (thesareeroom.com)- Modern South Asian fashion reimagined for the contemporary wardrobe, blending traditional craft and effortless, accessible elegance .

(thesareeroom.com)- Modern South Asian fashion reimagined for the contemporary wardrobe, blending traditional craft and effortless, accessible elegance CHRIS CASTRO STUDIO - Bold, architectural ready-to-wear designs rooted in Mexican heritage, bringing high-impact craftsmanship and dramatic storytelling to close the show.

- Bold, architectural ready-to-wear designs rooted in Mexican heritage, bringing high-impact craftsmanship and dramatic storytelling to close the show. EMBASSY OF PERU EXCLUSIVE SHOWCASE (6 Featured Designers) - Marking an exclusive Canadian debut, this curated diplomatic showcase presents seven celebrated Peruvian designers highlighting South America's rich textile heritage, luxurious alpaca wools, ancestral craftsmanship, and modern international design appeal. Designers include L.Paulet, Andes Connection, Vanessa Osorio, Alwa Peru, Alexandra Temple, WISQA

Location, Schedule & Showcase Details:

Location: Luxury Tented Pavilion Ballroom at FECC HQ, 82 Queen Elizabeth Blvd, Toronto, ON

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TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2026 : Ready-to-Wear, Streetwear & Seasonal Collections (Fall/Winter, & Spring/Summer).

Fall/Winter Collections:

Timings : Red Carpet Arrivals at 5:00 PM

: Red Carpet Arrivals at Fall/Winter Runway Showcase: 6:30 PM EST; designers featured:

The Embassy of Peru Presents: WISQA, Alexandra Temple, Alwa Peru



Élantur



The Embassy of Peru Presents: Vanessa Osorio, L. Paulet, Andes Connection



SURMESUR

Spring/Summer Collections:

Timings : Red Carpet Arrivals at 7:00 PM

: Red Carpet Arrivals at 7:00 PM Spring/Summer Runway Showcases at 8:30 PM EST; designers featured:

IVY swimwear



Minwaate & Little Feather Couture



Fucha Couture



ANGELA HUNTINGTON

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WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2026 : Couture, Eveningwear & Avant-Garde Designer Spotlights

Couture Segment #1:

Red Carpet Arrivals at 5:00 PM

Runway Showcase: 6:30 PM, featuring:

House of DWIR



Clutch IT



OSHEL House of Fashion



The SAREE ROOM

Couture Segment #1:

Red Carpet Arrivals at 7:00 PM

Runway Showcase: 8:30 PM, featuring:

ZOFF



YLYNX



Chris Castro Studio

Official Partners & Sponsors

IFE is proudly supported by an exceptional group of premier brand partners:

Presented by: Toronto Fashion Academy ; Driving the creative vision and operational excellence behind the showcase while fostering the development of Canada's emerging and established fashion innovators.

; Driving the creative vision and operational excellence behind the showcase while fostering the development of Canada's emerging and established fashion innovators. Empowered by: The Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC). Serving as the strategic backbone dedicated to connecting national screen, television, and fashion industries, creating high-impact platforms for homegrown talent to excel globally.

Serving as the strategic backbone dedicated to connecting national screen, television, and fashion industries, creating high-impact platforms for homegrown talent to excel globally. Managed by: TFA Inc. TFA Inc produces corporate events, brand activations, and integrated experiences for leading global brands. From concept through execution, our team delivers B2B and B2C programs designed to engage audiences, strengthen relationships, and elevate brand presence.

TFA Inc produces corporate events, brand activations, and integrated experiences for leading global brands. From concept through execution, our team delivers B2B and B2C programs designed to engage audiences, strengthen relationships, and elevate brand presence. Official Charity Partner: CNIB. CNIB works alongside people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision to challenge assumptions, remove barriers and create more opportunities to participate in every part of society. Through this partnership, CNIB and Toronto Fashion Academy are inviting the fashion industry to consider what becomes possible when accessibility is part of the creative process from the beginning.

CNIB works alongside people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision to challenge assumptions, remove barriers and create more opportunities to participate in every part of society. Through this partnership, CNIB and Toronto Fashion Academy are inviting the fashion industry to consider what becomes possible when accessibility is part of the creative process from the beginning. HP Inc. - Official Technology Sponsor, powering all communication points, technical infrastructure, and guest registry-including an exclusive custom registration hub.

- Official Technology Sponsor, powering all communication points, technical infrastructure, and guest registry-including an exclusive custom registration hub. Mercedes-Benz AWIN Group of Dealerships - Official Automotive Sponsor, providing luxury transportation for all VIPs and honoured guests

- Official Automotive Sponsor, providing luxury transportation for all VIPs and honoured guests Tridel Properties - Official Builder Sponsor, delivering the luxury structural engineering and architectural build for the event

- Official Builder Sponsor, delivering the luxury structural engineering and architectural build for the event Marbella Canada - Official Flooring Sponsor, providing high-end luxury stone flooring throughout the pavilion build

- Official Flooring Sponsor, providing high-end luxury stone flooring throughout the pavilion build Kanvas Catering - Official Catering Partner, presenting an exquisite culinary journey through artfully crafted, gourmet canapés and an unforgettable cocktail reception.

Special thanks to our dedicated sponsors & partners:

Supporting Sponsors: Rubicon Exotic, Dobel, Maverick, Perrier, Fritaire Fizze, Smoky Bay Australia, Havana Castle Cigars

Rubicon Exotic, Dobel, Maverick, Perrier, Fritaire Fizze, Smoky Bay Australia, Havana Castle Cigars Supporting Partners: Efex Marketing, Eminent Valet, Element Event Solutions, Detailz Inc. EPIQ Vision, TFA Drive, Dr. Scent, and The Rosarium Luxury Roses,

Efex Marketing, Eminent Valet, Element Event Solutions, Detailz Inc. EPIQ Vision, TFA Drive, Dr. Scent, and The Rosarium Luxury Roses, Backstage Glam Partners: Marc Anthony True Professional and Vasanti Cosmetics

Marc Anthony True Professional and Vasanti Cosmetics Media Partners: FECC MAG, LANGTON PR, ANOKHI LIFE

FECC MAG, LANGTON PR, ANOKHI LIFE Event Producer: Diana Pires Events

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About International Fashion Encounter (IFE)

Founded in 2015 by Toronto Fashion Academy (TFA), the International Fashion Encounter (IFE) is an internationally recognized fashion and lifestyle platform celebrating global and Canadian style. Having hosted 18 editions across Toronto, Dubai, Lagos, and Mexico City, IFE provides designers, models, and creative artists with essential opportunities to showcase on world-class runways, network with global industry leaders, and expand into commercial international markets. For more information, visit www.internationalfashionencounter.com.

About TFA Inc.

TFA Inc. is a premier corporate event management and creative marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Merging high-fashion DNA with high-stakes corporate execution, TFA Inc. specializes in large-scale experiential event production, brand strategy, VIP activations, influencer management, and high-end content production. Driven by refined aesthetic direction, technical innovation, and strategic storytelling, TFA Inc. crafts immersive physical and digital experiences that elevate top-tier brands and captivate global audiences. To learn more, visit www.tfaworld.com.

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