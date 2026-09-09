Ennov (the "Company"), a global provider of a unified compliance platform that streamlines regulatory, clinical, quality, and pharmacovigilance operations for life sciences and healthcare companies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Oxana Pickeral as Chief Executive Officer. Founder and outgoing CEO, Olivier Pâris, will join Ennov's Board of Directors and continue to support the company as a Strategic Advisor.

Dr. Pickeral has spent her career at the forefront of innovation in life sciences technology, from her early work on the Human Genome Project to growing Amazon Web Services' Healthcare Life Sciences partner business, enabling modern cloud solutions across the industry. She joins Ennov most recently from Honeywell, where she served as Global Software and Connected Life Sciences business leader, and previously as President and CEO of Sparta Systems, a Honeywell company. Across her leadership roles, she has successfully scaled global companies at the intersection of life sciences, healthcare, and technology innovation to drive outstanding products and outcomes for all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

"I am honored to join Ennov, a company known for its strong products, customer focus, and long-term commitment to healthcare and life sciences," said Dr. Pickeral. "In our next chapter of growth, we will continue to innovate, scale our global operations, and work hand-in-hand with our customers through one of the most exciting phases of business change: navigating the impact of agentic AI, supply chain realignments, and the ever-increasing pace of R&D. I look forward to working closely with our team, Board, customers, and partners to deliver solutions that ultimately help improve the lives of patients and their families around the world."

Since founding Ennov in 1999, Olivier Pâris has led its development into a global business serving ~650 customers and over 500,000 users worldwide. "We always built Ennov to lead on innovation and customer experience, with the goal of supporting and improving the processes and innovation of the global life sciences and healthcare industry," said Olivier Pâris. "As we continue to pursue our global growth ambitions and stay true to our mission of innovating on behalf of our customers, I am thrilled to welcome Oxana as Ennov's CEO and am pleased to have found a leader who embodies the traits that made Ennov so successful, while bringing a forward-looking vision that will ensure Ennov continues to deliver for its customers, partners, and employees."

Under Pickeral's leadership, Ennov will accelerate its ongoing efforts to embed AI across its unified platform, which is uniquely architected to enable agentic regulatory, quality, and clinical workflows tapping into its single data lake and highly configurable architecture. Further, the Company plans to establish a North American delivery and commercial hub to complement its existing footprint, while continuing to expand its international go-to-market capabilities in Europe and Asia. These priorities build on the recent investment in Ennov by Bregal Sagemount, a leading NYC-based growth-focused private equity firm, with participation from Ardian, a global private investment firm headquartered in France. Both firms bring extensive experience and resources in scaling global healthcare and life sciences technology companies with a focus on accelerating growth and innovation.

"Oxana brings unique leadership experience in scaling global technology companies in the life sciences space, while preserving and enhancing the innovation engine that made those companies indispensable to their customers," said Gene Yoon, Managing Partner at Bregal Sagemount. "Over 25 years, Olivier and his team built Ennov into the clear innovation leader in technology for life sciences regulatory processes, and Oxana is the right leader to ensure that Ennov can continue to deliver on that track record, while expanding the Company's product, delivery, and commercial capabilities globally. We are excited to partner with her as CEO in the next phase of Ennov's growth and to continue to have Olivier's stewardship as a board member."

"We are delighted to welcome Oxana as CEO of Ennov," said Alexis Saada, Head of Growth at Ardian. "Her extensive experience at the intersection of life sciences and enterprise software makes her ideally placed to lead the company through its next phase of growth. Alongside Bregal Sagemount, we look forward to supporting her and the wider Ennov team as they continue to strengthen the Company's position as a trusted technology partner to the global life sciences industry."

About Ennov:

Ennov provides a comprehensive software platform to manage the most demanding processes of life sciences organizations in a compliant and efficient way. With over 25 years of experience, Ennov's cloud-based solutions cover Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, Clinical, and Commercial. Dedicated to innovation and excellence, Ennov's solutions are used by ~650 customers and over 500,000 users worldwide, helping them to bring their products to market faster while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. For more information, visit en.ennov.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bregal Sagemount:

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with $11 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 90 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, data information services, financial technology services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business consumer services. The firm has offices in New York and Palo Alto. For more information, visit www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ardian:

In a world of constant evolution, Ardian stands out for its ability to anticipate, adapt, and turn challenges into opportunities. As a global, diversified private markets firm with 22 offices and more than 350 investment professionals worldwide, we provide investment and customized solutions that reflect new economic dynamics and help our clients remain resilient in a changing world. We deliver multi-local expertise and long-term performance for our investors and partners as well as shared value for the broader society. Since Ardian's inception in 1996, our pioneering approach to diversification and our ability to offer tailor-made solutions at scale have remained the heart of our strategy. Through commitment, knowledge and technology, we bring lasting value to our companies and contribute positively to the whole industry. Ardian currently manages or advises $200bn for more than 1,920 clients worldwide across Private Equity, Real Assets, and Credit. Ardian. Mastering change for lasting value. For more information, visit ardian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909904596/en/

Contacts:

Ennov

Laure Bros

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

lbros@ennov.com

Bregal Sagemount

Siqi Wu

Marketing Communications Manager

Siqi.wu@bregal.com

Ardian

HEADLAND

ardian@headlandconsultancy.com