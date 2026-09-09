Agilisium Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Agentic AI in Life Sciences

Agilisium is accelerating the adoption of agentic AI in life sciences through domain expertise, intelligent automation, and responsible AI.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving artificial intelligence from experimentation into meaningful, production-scale applications is becoming increasingly important as life sciences organizations manage complex data, stringent regulations, and growing pressure to accelerate decision-making. Agilisium is helping address this need through a domain-oriented approach to agentic AI, enabling pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations to apply intelligent automation across research, clinical development, market access, commercial operations, and patient services. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Agilisium with the 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Agentic AI for Life Sciences industry for its ability to translate emerging AI capabilities into scalable, production-ready solutions for highly regulated environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Agilisium distinguished itself through its proprietary Domain-Oriented Agentic AI framework, which combines purpose-built agents, enterprise data, workflow orchestration, and embedded governance to support secure and accountable AI adoption. "Agilisium's agentic AI architecture includes human-in-the-loop controls, confidence thresholds, fallback routing, role-based access, audit trails, and source attribution. For regulated workflows, human sign-off is built into the process before downstream action," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Principal, HLS, Frost & Sullivan.

Founded in 2014, Agilisium has emerged as the world's only Life Sciences Context-Centric AI Consulting & Services Company, with capabilities spanning Molecule to Market. With more than 1,050 employees, six global delivery centers, and more than 25 global life sciences customers. The company supports leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations across North America, Europe, and other major markets. Its client base includes Fortune 500 and Global 2000 biopharma companies, while the company reports more than 190 live projects and an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.75 out of 5.

The company's technology strategy is supported by a portfolio of production-grade platforms and accelerators, including its Agentic AI Global Value Dossier Content Generator, ClinQC, Site Risk Assessment and Inspection Readiness, Protocol Digitization, Smart ICF Generation, MLR Review Acceleration AI, Literature AI, Queriosity, OncoVerse AI, Launch Intelligence Platform, and Prior Authorization AI. Together, these solutions help organizations address complex workflows without treating AI as a standalone technology layer.

Agilisium further differentiates its approach through its Forward Deployment model, which combines Forward Deployment Experts, Forward Deployed Agents, and Forward Deployed Services. Supported by Alexandria AI, an AI-native Capability Orchestration and Readiness Engine, which enables enterprises to identify opportunities, develop and validate agentic solutions, and accelerate adoption. Agilisium reports that this approach can move from an identified opportunity to a working agent in approximately 60 days.

Responsible AI is embedded throughout the company's approach, with capabilities including human-in-the-loop controls, model risk documentation, retrieval-augmented generation, drift monitoring, golden-set and regression testing, privacy controls, and client-managed data tenancies. Its Agentic Readiness Assessment also evaluates use cases based on business value, data readiness, process repeatability, regulatory risk, integration complexity, and adoption potential.

Agilisium's approach has delivered measurable customer outcomes. The company reports up to 90% faster study setup, 60% to 70% faster amendment processing, 80% faster site risk assessments, and a 50% reduction in protocol deviations. Its Literature AI capabilities have reduced literature review effort by 70% to 80%, while its Global Value Dossier Content Generator has reduced value dossier development time by 60% in reference deployments.

"Receiving Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in Agentic AI for Life Sciences reflects what our teams deliver every day inside client environments - not in demonstrations, but in production. Seven to eight out of every ten AI pilots we run progress to production. That number exists because of the FDX model - Forward Deployment Experts who combine domain depth, AI engineering, consultative solutioning, and systems thinking, embedded directly inside client organizations and accountable for outcomes. This recognition affirms what we have always believed: that the organizations which will lead Life Sciences in the next decade are those that build AI at the level of context, not just domain - and that the talent standard to do that must be built deliberately. That is what FDX is. And we are only getting started," Raj Babu, Founder & CEO, Agilisium.

Frost & Sullivan commends Agilisium for establishing a differentiated model for applying agentic AI within complex and regulated life sciences environments. By combining specialized domain expertise, scalable AI architecture, reusable accelerators, enterprise integration, and embedded governance, Agilisium is helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation toward measurable, production-scale transformation.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates excellence in developing and implementing innovative technologies that deliver meaningful customer value and strengthen competitive positioning. The recognition highlights organizations whose technology strategies address evolving market needs while establishing a foundation for sustained growth and industry leadership.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Agilisium

Agilisium is the world's only Life Sciences Context-Centric AI Consulting & Services company, delivering transformation from Molecule to Market. By combining deep Life Sciences context with AI, data, analytics, cloud, and intelligent automation, Agilisium helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology organizations solve complex business challenges and achieve measurable outcomes.

Media Contact

Srivathsan Sridharan

Agilisium

Srivathsan.Sridharan@agilisium.com

www.agilisium.com

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