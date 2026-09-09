Relativity Announces Skadden as the Next Participant in Advanced Access Program for Relativity claiR

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that global law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP will join the Advanced Access program for Relativity claiR, a new conversational AI experience designed specifically for lawyers. Skadden is among the first major law firms to participate in the program, which will enable them to evaluate and provide input on claiR ahead of its planned general availability in early 2027.

"As a top-five Am Law 100 firm with experience applying AI across its practice, Skadden brings a perspective that we believe will help us refine claiR against some of the most demanding legal matters," said Chris Brown, President of Relativity. "We look forward to collaborating closely with leading organizations like Skadden as we develop claiR to help lawyers work with their most consequential legal data more directly, applying their own judgment to the facts that matter most."

"We are excited to add this promising new AI offering to the robust suite of solutions we are making available to our attorneys," said Boris Bershteyn, Litigation Partner at Skadden. "Employing and testing the most innovative technology in the marketplace to continue streamlining our business and increasing efficiency helps keep our attorneys focused on doing what they do best-providing strategic guidance to our clients."

Relativity claiR allows lawyers to interact with the full record of a matter in plain language from the moment it opens, reasoning across millions of documents, their metadata and the connections between them. Built on each customer's own matter data already stored and managed within RelativityOne, the experience grounds every answer and resulting associated work product in a complete system of record shaped over decades of legal work.

Unlike most legal AI tools, which require organizations to move data into a separate environment, claiR brings the AI to the data instead, analyzing everything where the data already lives while maintaining the permissions, security and defensibility of the data intact. By surfacing relevant data earlier and more efficiently, claiR is designed to support lawyers in making decisions across litigation, investigations and regulatory matters.

Learn more about Relativity claiR and sign up to stay informed as development progresses here. Relativity will share additional announcements at RelFest Chicago, taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

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