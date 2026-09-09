Inizio appoints Oisín Ó Gógáin as Chief People Officer

DUBLIN and LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio, the global Intelligent Commercialization partner for health and life sciences companies, today announced the appointment of Oisín Ó Gógáin as Chief People Officer. With 10,900 employees, Inizio provides tailored, innovative solutions to help clients globally with their clinical development and commercialization journeys, maximizing patient access. Oisín's appointment comes as the company continues to scale its people strategy alongside that growth.

Based at Inizio's Dublin headquarters, Oisín joins from Aon, where he was most recently Chief People Officer for the subregion of UK, Ireland, and South Africa, supporting around 10,000 colleagues. Over 14 years with the firm he held senior HR and Chief People Officer roles across Europe - with a particular focus on the Nordic region - as well as having spent time working in the US.

Oisín brings deep experience in building inclusive, values-led cultures that strengthen client focus and colleague engagement. He has led complex organizational change, including acquisitions and integrations, tech-enabled transformation, developing leadership capability, and building sustainable talent pipelines at scale.

"I'm delighted that Oisín is joining Inizio at such a pivotal point in our growth," said Ryan Quigley, Chief Executive Officer of Inizio. "As we lead the way in Intelligent Commercialization for our clients, our ability to deliver depends on the strength, connection and capability of our own people. Oisín's experience building inclusive, high-performing cultures makes him exactly the right leader to help us do that. His leadership will play a key role in strengthening our culture, supporting our people, and enabling the next phase of our journey."

"What drew me to Inizio was the people, the ambition and the opportunity to build upon the organization's trajectory of success," said Oisín Ó Gógáin. "I'm passionate about growing organizations in ways that create meaningful impact for colleagues and clients; with a progressive and strategic approach to people, culture and talent at the heart of that work. Inizio's commitment to excellence makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of the organization, and helping to further evolve the ways in which people and teams can thrive while delivering the best for Inizio's clients."

About Inizio

Inizio is a leading commercialization partner that provides tailored, innovative solutions to help health and life sciences companies globally with their clinical development and commercialization journeys, maximizing patient access.

With more than 10,900 employees across five business units, Medical, Ignite, Evoke, Engage and Biotech, Inizio support clients through every pivotal moment of their asset lifecycle, from discovery to post-launch, offering specialized expertise across all therapeutic areas to maximize asset potential and impact, and enhance treatment outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.inizio.com.

Media Contact:

Danny McIver

daniel.mciver@ramarketingpr.com

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