Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE): Big Ideas Start Here: NFTE Launches 2026-2027 World Series of Innovation for Young Changemakers Ages 5-24

Global Innovation Challenge Invites Youth to Reimagine Education, Financial Well-Being, Health, and Economic Opportunity Through Entrepreneurial Thinking

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the launch of the 2026-2027 World Series of Innovation (WSI), the free online global innovation challenge and learning experience that empowers young people ages 5-24 to develop creative solutions to real-world problems aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launching at a pivotal moment in NFTE's history, this year's competition reflects the organization's expanded vision following its merger with BUILD and the growing strength of its family of brands. NFTE and BUILD are helping lead a new era of entrepreneurship and career-connected learning, equipping young people with the mindset, skills, and experiences needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Through WSI, participants apply entrepreneurial thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills to address pressing challenges in their communities and beyond. Competitors may participate individually or as part of a team, with submissions due by Dec. 13, 2026, at innovation.nfte.com.

"Young people are inheriting a world defined by rapid technological change, complex global challenges, and unprecedented opportunities," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president & CEO of NFTE. "The World Series of Innovation gives them the opportunity to see themselves as real problem-solvers. As NFTE and BUILD come together around a shared vision for the future of education, we are doubling down on our commitment to helping young people develop the entrepreneurial mindset needed to shape the future."

Participants will compete for cash prizes ranging from $300 to $1,500, with remaining teams earning global recognition for their innovative ideas. Competition winners will be announced in spring 2027.

This Year's Challenges

WSI Imagination League (Ages 5-12)

Aflatoun Kidpreneurs Challenge (SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth)

MetLife Foundation Good Health & Well-Being Challenge (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being)

WSI Impact League (Ages 13-24)

EverBank Smart Hustle Challenge (SDG 4: Quality Education)

MetLife Foundation Good Health & Well-Being Challenge (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being)

Fifth Third Bank Skills for Success Challenge (SDG 4: Quality Education)

Intuit Food Truck Innovation Challenge (SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth)

EY Responsible AI Challenge (SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions)

Building the Next Generation of Changemakers

Each year, the World Series of Innovation engages thousands of young people around the globe through innovation challenges designed in partnership with leading companies and foundations. The program also provides educators, parents, and youth-serving organizations with free challenge-based learning resources that guide participants through the innovation process, helping them identify problems, generate ideas, and develop stronger submissions.

By tackling real-world problems aligned with the SDGs, participants strengthen essential entrepreneurial and workplace readiness skills including creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and adaptability.

The competition is open to youth worldwide, and submissions are accepted in English, Spanish, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, and Hindi. Key resources, challenge information, and supporting materials are also available in these languages to help participants navigate the competition and develop their submissions.

For complete challenge details, rules, prizes, and submission information, visit innovation.nfte.com.

For media inquiries, contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, APR, at mediainquiries@nfte.com or (917) 281-4362.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded by Steve Mariotti in 1987, NFTE leads the movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education, having reached nearly 2 million learners worldwide through school, community, out-of-school, and digital programming. Learn more at?nfte.com.

Attachments

Submissions are open for the 2026-2027 NFTE World Series of Innovation (WSI)

WSI challenges are aligned to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Denise Berkhalter Miller, APR Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) 917-281-4362 deniseb@nfte.com