Pacific Assets Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

LEI:2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 8 September 2026 was 451.95p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

09 September 2026