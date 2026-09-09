MIT Technology Review brings the future of technology into focus at EmTech Future 2026

Leaders from enterprise and academia will gather at MIT to explore the convergence of AI, quantum, and energy.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place September 29-October 1, 2026, on the MIT campus and online, EmTech Future is the reimagined flagship technology event from MIT Technology Review.

Curated by the editorial team of MIT Technology Review, this year's agenda explores the theme "Convergence," examining how the next wave of technological change may be shaped as much by the interaction between fields as by the advances within them.

Through keynotes, interviews, guided experiences, and conversations with industry-leading researchers and innovators, attendees will gain a clearer view of the systems, ideas, and breakthroughs that will define the coming decade.

Agenda highlights include:

Convergence - Explore how AI, quantum technologies, and energy systems are beginning to intersect, creating new possibilities across business and society.

- Explore how AI, quantum technologies, and energy systems are beginning to intersect, creating new possibilities across business and society. At the Frontier of Intelligence - Examine the next advances in AI, from reasoning and autonomy to multimodal systems, and learn how they are expanding what machine intelligence can do.

- Examine the next advances in AI, from reasoning and autonomy to multimodal systems, and learn how they are expanding what machine intelligence can do. Powering the Future - Explore how rising demand, new technologies, and an increasingly electrified world are making energy a defining force in how technology scales.

- Explore how rising demand, new technologies, and an increasingly electrified world are making energy a defining force in how technology scales. At the Quantum Frontier - Examine the breakthroughs moving quantum technologies from laboratory experiments toward practical systems, with new possibilities emerging in computation, security, and beyond.

- Examine the breakthroughs moving quantum technologies from laboratory experiments toward practical systems, with new possibilities emerging in computation, security, and beyond. Into the Institute - Go beyond the conference stage through curated visits and conversations with researchers across MIT, offering behind-the-scenes access to active research environments in areas including quantum, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and nuclear science.

To access the full agenda, visit EmTechFuture.com.

Featured speakers include:

Cory Doctorow , New York Times bestselling and award-winning author

, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Mark Gorenberg , Chair, MIT Corporation

, Chair, MIT Corporation Raia Hadsell , VP of Research, Google DeepMind

, VP of Research, Google DeepMind Krysta Svore , Vice President of Applied Research for Quantum Computing, Nvidia

, Vice President of Applied Research for Quantum Computing, Nvidia Jaime Teevan , Chief Scientist and Technical Fellow, Microsoft

, Chief Scientist and Technical Fellow, Microsoft Evelyn Wang, Vice President for Energy & Climate, MIT

For all speakers visit EmTechFuture.com.

EmTech Future meets MIT Future Fest

Your exclusive access to the inaugural MIT Future Fest is included when you buy a hybrid ticket to EmTech Future 2026.

MIT Future Fest is a five-day festival that opens the Institute's doors to the world, bringing science, technology, creativity, and discovery to life across the MIT campus.

Tickets and last-call offer

In-person attendance is intentionally limited to 500 participants to preserve the quality of discussions, experiences, and networking opportunities. Livestream tickets are also available.

Secure your seat today at our last-call price, available until September 27, 2026.

Members of the media may obtain additional information and request press credentials by emailing press@technologyreview.com.

EmTech Future partners

The EmTech Future Presenting Partner is Vanguard, one of the world's leading investment management companies. Additional partners and collaborators Veridect, IDEO, MIT Future Fest, the MIT Industrial Liaison Program and Startup Exchange, and the MIT Museum. For additional partnership opportunities, contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. The print publication, established in 1899, was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning bimonthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: LinkedIn, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

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